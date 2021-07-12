By Milcah M J•
Jul 12, 2021
The course was well-structured, informative and easy to follow. One suggestion for improvement I have is that a cheat-sheet or catalogue of sorts be provided within the course, which collates all the coding and syntax from the course onto one single space.
This is especially helpful while taking up the course as part of the specialization series. It isn't easy to remember precise code syntax after just one or two uses of a function. As I progressed through the courses in the specialization, I found myself having to return to previous courses and comb through the hands-on labs to retrieve specific codes, functions and syntaxes. This was time-consuming and wasteful, and can easily be remedied by a list of codes (with syntax) used in an entire course.
Apart from that, great effort by the team, and a big thank you to the creators, developers, moderators and testers!
By Siyabonga K•
Dec 12, 2021
Poor quality IBM wants people to insert their credit card when in this course they charge $200. Also the are a lot of problems in completing this course I could not complete it because the staff members say they are working on a solution but it has been months and no solution to address the problems especially the credit card issues.
Also one can not interact with the instructors and the staff through MS Teams or Zoom to address common problems you are only allowed to send text messages through the forum which is not time efficient.
I would not recommend this course there are problems which prevent one from completing the course.
By Pratham D•
Jul 22, 2021
The teaching part is not so good when it comes to teach how to install the drivers and create a connection and the project part is the worst of all the staff doesn't seems to care and give a reply to your errors or problems and it takes a lot more time to get it graded....really a bad experience with this course won't ever recommend this to anyone
By Yusuf Z•
Jan 17, 2022
This course is quite thorough and made me fall in love with SQL. The instructions are simple and you get to practice everything in the lab sections. I cannot wait to work with my newly acquired skills.
By Anvar N•
Apr 12, 2022
Very useful course for those who wants to learn SQL.
By Hichem D•
Mar 5, 2022
This skills in this course are easy to learn, the simplicity of the materials is what I like the most about IBM courses.
By Sophie T•
Mar 26, 2022
The content of the course was very good!
By Shubham•
Jan 31, 2022
Good
By Rafael P•
Sep 28, 2021
I would put this a 3.5 instead of a three, but there is no option for that and i do not think it is a 4. The main problem with this course was that they threw at you a lot of complex concepts, functions and operations without letting you practice. Then, at the end, they put a practice lab in which you have to wrap up everything which you have learned, evidently, given the fact that this is a lot of things, you have forgotten things already. Also, there are some things that they never explain, for example the command sqlSave was never mentioned in the videos, and appears randomly at the lab. In the end, you can learn a lot of things with this course, but from week 4 and forward you will have to put a big autonomous effort to understand things correctly. Week 1 to 3 are ok, though week 1 and 2 are somewhat redundant
By Sorravith J•
Mar 15, 2022
You computer should run windows to make it easier, if mac it's a bit harder and involve a lot of googling. Also information about Db2 is so not cleared. The course let you look it in the website yourselves and then the website also is not cleared and not user friendly. BigQuery from Google is way better and easier. But the SQL concept of the first part of the course is good and understandable.
By Maheshwari M•
May 17, 2022
Videos are informative, praticing lab very helpful but one thing is not good about this course that is getting so many errors while running the queries. not able to complete the assginment because of error. Even after using same queries recommanded in lab its not working in juypter. its quite irritative
By Thirafie R R•
Feb 21, 2022
Many lab can't open