About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Prepare data for analysis by handling missing values, formatting and normalizing data, binning, and turning categorical values into numeric values.

  • Compare and contrast predictive models using simple linear, multiple linear, and polynomial regression methods.

  • Examine data using descriptive statistics, data grouping, analysis of variance (ANOVA), and correlation statistics.

  • Evaluate a model for overfitting and underfitting conditions and tune its performance using regularization and grid search.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Statistical Analysis
  • R Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to Data Analysis with R

Week 2

Data Wrangling

Week 3

Exploratory Data Analysis

Week 4

Model Development in R

