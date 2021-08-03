The R programming language is purpose-built for data analysis. R is the key that opens the door between the problems that you want to solve with data and the answers you need to meet your objectives. This course starts with a question and then walks you through the process of answering it through data. You will first learn important techniques for preparing (or wrangling) your data for analysis. You will then learn how to gain a better understanding of your data through exploratory data analysis, helping you to summarize your data and identify relevant relationships between variables that can lead to insights. Once your data is ready to analyze, you will learn how to develop your model and evaluate and tune its performance. By following this process, you can be sure that your data analysis performs to the standards that you have set, and you can have confidence in the results.
Prepare data for analysis by handling missing values, formatting and normalizing data, binning, and turning categorical values into numeric values.
Compare and contrast predictive models using simple linear, multiple linear, and polynomial regression methods.
Examine data using descriptive statistics, data grouping, analysis of variance (ANOVA), and correlation statistics.
Evaluate a model for overfitting and underfitting conditions and tune its performance using regularization and grid search.
- Data Science
- Statistical Analysis
- R Programming
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Introduction to Data Analysis with R
All data analysis starts with a problem that you need to solve and understanding your data and the types of questions you can answer about it are key aspects of this. The R programming language provides you with all the tools you need to conduct powerful data analysis, providing the conduit between your data and the real-world problems you want to solve.
Data Wrangling
Data wrangling, or data pre-processing, is an essential first step to achieving accurate and complete analysis of your data. This process transforms your raw data into a format that can be easily categorized or mapped to other data, creating predictable relationships between them, and making it easier to build the models you need to answer questions about your data.
Exploratory Data Analysis
Exploratory data analysis, or EDA, is an approach to analyzing data that summarizes its main characteristics and helps you gain a better understanding of the dataset, uncover relationships between different variables, and extract important variables for the problem you are trying to solve.
Model Development in R
You have identified the problem that you’re trying to solve and have pre-processed the dataset you’ll use in your analysis, and you have conducted some exploratory data analysis to answer some of your initial questions. Now, it’s time to develop your model and assess the strength of your assumptions.
I could not use WatsonStudio and used RStudio instead. It might have caused problems to the reviewers of peer assignment. Course content is good.
It is excellent course. I recommend for all that do not have a lot of knowledge and experience in data analysis with R Programming. Thank you for this opportunity.
