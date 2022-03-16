This course is the seventh course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. In this course, you’ll learn about the programming language known as R. You’ll find out how to use RStudio, the environment that allows you to work with R. This course will also cover the software applications and tools that are unique to R, such as R packages. You’ll discover how R lets you clean, organize, analyze, visualize, and report data in new and more powerful ways. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
This course is part of the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.
Describe the R programming language and its programming environment
Explain the fundamental concepts associated with programming in R including functions, variables, data types, pipes, and vectors
Describe the options for generating visualizations in R
Demonstrate an understanding of the basic formatting R Markdown to create structure and emphasize content
- R Programming
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- R Markdown
- Rstudio
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Programming and data analytics
R is a programming language that can help you in your data analysis process. In this part of the course, you’ll learn about R and RStudio, the environment you’ll use to work in R. You’ll explore the benefits of using R and RStudio as well as the components of RStudio that will help you get started.
Programming using RStudio
Using R can help you complete your analysis efficiently and effectively. In this part of the course, you’ll explore the fundamental concepts associated with R. You’ll learn about functions and variables for calculations and other programming. In addition, you'll discover R packages, which are collections of R functions, code and sample data that you’ll use in RStudio.
Working with data in R
The R programming language was designed to work with data at all stages of the data analysis process. In this part of the course, you’ll examine how R can help you structure, organize, and clean your data using functions and other processes. You’ll learn about data frames and how to work with them in R. You’ll also revisit the issue of data bias and how R can help.
More about visualizations, aesthetics, and annotations
R is a tool well-suited for creating detailed visualizations. In this part of the course, you’ll learn how to use R to generate and troubleshoot visualizations. You’ll also explore the features of R and RStudio that will help you with the aesthetics of your visualizations and for annotating and saving them.
The course was detailed and the instructor was the best by far. She explained a lot of concepts well and the hands-on activities got me interested in learning even more of R. Thanks Carrie!
The analytics with R is used for analysis in easy manner and its also used for creating and visuliazation the data an analysist easily given a accurate results in make decision making Thankyou
Amazing teacher on this subject. she makes it so easy to grasp the concept of R and data analysis. you do not need to be a pro in R to be able to grasp this course . the tutor is so amazing
I started this course believing R is diifcult to learn and why even bother when i could use python but i'm speechless. R is truly powerful deserves a chance from any data enthusiast.
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of data analytics, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and have the opportunity to connect with top employers. There are 380,000 U.S. job openings in data analytics with a $74,000 median entry-level salary.¹
