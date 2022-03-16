About this Course

Course 7 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 37 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the R programming language and its programming environment

  • Explain the fundamental concepts associated with programming in R including functions, variables, data types, pipes, and vectors

  • Describe the options for generating visualizations in R

  • Demonstrate an understanding of the basic formatting R Markdown to create structure and emphasize content

Skills you will gain

  • R Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • R Markdown
  • Rstudio
Course 7 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 37 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Programming and data analytics

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Programming using RStudio

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Working with data in R

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

More about visualizations, aesthetics, and annotations

9 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 9 quizzes

About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate

Google Data Analytics

