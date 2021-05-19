AR
Feb 13, 2022
Carrie's enthusiam for R was contagious. She provides clear and easy to understand explanations, and she is pleasant to listen to. It was easy to follow up. I am myself an R enthusiast now. Thank you!
RK
Feb 28, 2022
Excellent course with lucid explaination. The way instructor covers the course makes you fall in love with R. All the topics are covered beautifully. Thank coursera and Google for this awesome course.
By Paul C•
May 19, 2021
Really out of place lesson set. Could be good on it's own or as part of breakout class. Not the best way or time (in the course of this program) to learn R programming. If you haven't programmed before they start with one simple command and then launch fully into it. It's like trying to sip from a firehose. The rest of the courses are on point and have some great information. There's a sad chance that many will get discouraged/pushed away from Data Analytics because of this R course though. Which is weird, some of the presenters even say they worked in analytics for years before they started/needed to use a programming language to go deeper. The people taking this course aren't going to need it immediately and this should be a high level overview more than a deep dive into deeper R.
By Andrew T•
May 3, 2021
wish they teach python instead of R. python is more beginner-friendly than R. and this practice on R is not hands-on enough
By Jeff S•
Sep 21, 2021
This course was where my interest in the entire specialization started to wane. Whereas I flew through the first few courses, eagerly watching videos well into the night, exploring every supplemental reading, and participating in discussions, I had to force myself to stay focused and finish this course. The instructor has little no no personality, and I felt absolutely no connection with her whatsoever. As far as the content itself, I finished the course with almost a type of resnetment for the R language. I know Google didn't create the language, and my opinions of the language can't be related to this course, but it t is an ugly language, that isn't fun to learn. To me, R is much more complex than it needs to be, and it was difficult to learn. There is little regard to consistant or logical syntax. For example, in most programming languages you make an array typing something like "array_example = (1,2,3,4)" but in R you would need to include the letter c, like "array_example <- c(1,2,3,4). Even using the '=' doesn't follow traditional programming practices, you don't use it to assign variables. Also, some keywords in R are required to be capitalized, while others aren't, for what seems like no reason. When you use packages, you need quotes around the name to install it, but not when you load it, etc. I also feel there was very little that was actually "taught" in this course. There were times in which I felt a topic wasn't explained enough, and other times where I felt like the instructor was repeating the same information over and over on the most basic things. The labs were pretty useless. Some of them were literally just opening the program, typing a command and looking at the screen. Very little insight into anything. If the instructor did a better job presenting the material, perhaps it would be easier for me to get past these issues I had with learning R. I think if Google feels that learning R is important enough to dedicate an entire course, than it should have been presented better. Otherwise the entire course should be eliminated, or incorporates into a new course that introduces various other software used to analyze data.
By Daniel G M•
Jun 10, 2021
The course is a good introduction to R language, but I assume it is a poor choice to make a course fully centered on R in the certificate track. Nowadays, companies focus more on what you can do and not how. As someone who already uses python for the purpose of this course, learning R was just to now it exists. Unlike spreadsheets and SQL, which are kind of universal, R is narrowed towards its own syntax.
By Aiman H N•
Jun 6, 2021
Carrie is a great instructor. I had learnt R earlier also but the instructor scared me off from R. But Carrie made learning R a piece of cake. Thanks Carrie and keep up the good work.
By Beatrice W•
Aug 3, 2021
Poorly structured ,with a lot of missing files, information. For example, i cannot find ggplot_hook file. hands on activities were introduced before we were taught about them. the graded practice is unclear too. i couldnt run the code even though it is right. have to go and read the forum before i realize that we are not required to text in thefirst part of the given code, which is different from theprevious practices.
By Muhammad M•
May 1, 2021
confusion confusion confusion
By Ribamar M•
Apr 15, 2021
This course is amazing, excelent classes and resources;
By Ince A•
Jun 10, 2021
Absolutely the best course in the entire program! Lots and lots of hands-on practice, materials to review, exercises, and more. The instructor was awesome, and every video had something useful and new to learn. This course even does for you what the 'Visualization' course did not: Show you visualization techniques. If anything, this course makes you fall in love with R, and makes you want to go for more.
By Tony - C A D•
Jun 17, 2021
Tough stuff! Trying to remember the correct syntax for filtering was stressful but I'm so grateful to learn R. Thank you for this introduction. The videos were good but the hands-on really helped me.
By ZHOU T•
Apr 18, 2021
Wonderful R programming. I want to learn more.
By Casey K•
Aug 17, 2021
This was by far the most difficult course in this certificate program. The questions on the final quiz were not very well explained throughout the course, even when I went back to the suggested video/readings for reference. R was tough, and isn't something that I will be using with my current company, so that may have influenced me not being too interested in it. For a beginner course, I felt R was a little too advanced, because even the Google employees said they weren't using it until years into their role/company. Carrie was, in my opinion, the easiest instructor to follow along with and hold your attention. Final thought, the importing segment should have been first and some things that were covered seemed to be out of order by going deeper as you go, instead of jumping around.
By Kyle L•
Jun 11, 2021
The course practices did not work sometimes for me which resulted me relying on other resources to learn about the materials
By Alazo S•
Jun 2, 2021
We're not being taught how to solve similar questions in the weekly/course challenge in the videos.
By Raksha S•
Jul 7, 2021
Questions does not match the content. Rest of the modules are ok except this one.
By Glenn F•
Nov 23, 2021
I'm only rating this way because I can't rate the entire Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate. I just wasted 6 months on this course with the promise I could get a job in data analysis. Well, I can crush data analysis! But my lack of background in math is proving to make me unhirable. I wish I'd known this before wasting time and money on this program. Now I'm 6 months behind training for another career.
By Venkatkumar R•
Apr 17, 2021
Best one for beginners
By Danielle•
Jun 24, 2021
This course offered a good amount of opportunities to practice programming in R. In my opinion, it was not a hard course because I have experience programming in Python, so it wasn't hard for me to grasp the concepts. But if you're completely new to programming, I would suggest taking a supplemental introductory course in R because they do move pretty fast. To a total beginner, this course might be a little overwhelming. It will also be easier for you to understand what is being taught in this specific course. Overall, I think this course is pretty good in teaching the basics of data visualization R and data frame manipulation in R.
By Felicity K•
Feb 13, 2022
If you teach a programing language, you need at least an email for a real person that can help you to get answers to the questions that you ask. I had to take the test 6 times and I was using the correct code, I cross referenced at least 3 times to the coursera site, and other R programing sites. The only piece of code that would work on those questions was str(). I felt like you designed it so that we would experience as many errors as possible so that we got as frustrated as possible and give up. I HATED this course. It needs alot more student support and help, and it needs programing questions that Actually WORK.
By Kevin A•
Sep 15, 2021
As someone with basically zero programming knowledge, I was worried I would struggle with learning R. However, the instructor, Carrie, was wonderful and explained programming in a manner that I found very easy to follow along. I ended up enjoying learning R and was able to pick it up a lot quicker than I did SQL. This was a great introduction to R and I look forward to learning more.
By Palle M•
May 20, 2021
Best Course.
The Best Explanation.
Learned so much.
Don't Know how to thank !
Clear concept explanation ,
Nice Quizzes and what not Everything was crystal clear
By NG, S L•
Jul 18, 2021
Overall a comprehensive course that includes from R scripts to R markdown which is useful. Wish that they have an optional session on R templates which will come in handy for generating similar reports that is used a lot in work.
By Robert M•
Feb 21, 2022
Not easy for newbies to programming.
I think the course doesn't do justice to R in making it interesting and easy for non-programmers getting into it. Similar to previous course in the certificate, they tend to go over the basics and making you copy and paste too much. So, if you don't go at snail speed, it get frustrating because you keep making very simple mistakes.
I had to constantly rely on external ressources to help me understanding throught the course.
By Drashya P•
May 23, 2021
this course could be much better. only positive thing I like is Extra readings.
By Kim S•
Dec 28, 2021
Poorly structured, very fast, few exercises to get used to everything. Instructor shows everything extremely quickly and doesn't explain why something works THIS way and not THAT way.