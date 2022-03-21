CS
Dec 5, 2021
It is excellent course. I recommend for all that do not have a lot of knowledge and experience in data analysis with R Programming. Thank you for this opportunity.
AV
Aug 3, 2021
I could not use WatsonStudio and used RStudio instead. It might have caused problems to the reviewers of peer assignment. Course content is good.
By siphamandla t•
Mar 21, 2022
This course was by far the most informative, it's great and ideal, easy to understand method of facilitation, gives the learner a wider perspective of comprehensive fundamentals, concerning the theory of Data modelling techniques and analytics.
A perfect course for those who seek to attain Data analysis techniques and skills ranging from preprocessing , data wrangling, formatting ,normalizing, Anova, exploratory to data modelling skills , machine learning algorithms and predictions.
I give this one 5 stars.
By Truc N•
Sep 21, 2021
It's a good course for data analysis with R. I have learned some R courses from Udemy, Google, and Johns Hopkins University. This course is my favourite R course so far. Although I can not use Watson Studio, I have installed R studio instead to practice along the course and do assignments.
By vignaux•
Apr 18, 2021
Perfect course to progress in data science with R. Progressif and well structured for a good work to understanding the data
By kuo j•
Oct 13, 2021
IBM's courses are very professional, allowing students to fully acquire knowledge
By Suvegan G•
Nov 17, 2021
Course is very good.
By Franchesca L R D•
Apr 18, 2022
A few issues but fixable.
By Erik W•
Mar 4, 2022
Useful info but the 3rd party online web app required to complete the program is completely unusable. To make things worse, the 3rd party site you're required to use will provide ZERO product support, since coursera provides you only with a "lite" tier account on their site including no tech support (they'll tell you to go back to coursera and ask THEM for help), then coursera will also provide ZERO support since they're not responsible for the other site (I was told to consult the course forum, basically begging other site users for help, and surprise surprise, no help was given). Wish I could have completed this course but it was quite literally impossible, what a waste of money.