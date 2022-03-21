Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Analysis with R by IBM

About the Course

The R programming language is purpose-built for data analysis. R is the key that opens the door between the problems that you want to solve with data and the answers you need to meet your objectives. This course starts with a question and then walks you through the process of answering it through data. You will first learn important techniques for preparing (or wrangling) your data for analysis. You will then learn how to gain a better understanding of your data through exploratory data analysis, helping you to summarize your data and identify relevant relationships between variables that can lead to insights. Once your data is ready to analyze, you will learn how to develop your model and evaluate and tune its performance. By following this process, you can be sure that your data analysis performs to the standards that you have set, and you can have confidence in the results. You will build hands-on experience by playing the role of a data analyst who is analyzing airline departure and arrival data to predict flight delays. Using an Airline Reporting Carrier On-Time Performance Dataset, you will practice reading data files, preprocessing data, creating models, improving models, and evaluating them to ultimately choose the best model. Watch the videos, work through the labs, and add to your portfolio. Good luck! Note: The pre-requisite for this course is basic R programming skills. For example, ensure that you have completed a course like Introduction to R Programming for Data Science from IBM....

CS

Dec 5, 2021

It is excellent course. I recommend for all that do not have a lot of knowledge and experience in data analysis with R Programming. Thank you for this opportunity.

AV

Aug 3, 2021

I could not use WatsonStudio and used RStudio instead. It might have caused problems to the reviewers of peer assignment. Course content is good.

By siphamandla t

Mar 21, 2022

This course was by far the most informative, it's great and ideal, easy to understand method of facilitation, gives the learner a wider perspective of comprehensive fundamentals, concerning the theory of Data modelling techniques and analytics.

A perfect course for those who seek to attain Data analysis techniques and skills ranging from preprocessing , data wrangling, formatting ,normalizing, Anova, exploratory to data modelling skills , machine learning algorithms and predictions.

I give this one 5 stars.

By Truc N

Sep 21, 2021

It's a good course for data analysis with R. I have learned some R courses from Udemy, Google, and Johns Hopkins University. This course is my favourite R course so far. Although I can not use Watson Studio, I have installed R studio instead to practice along the course and do assignments.

By Claudio F S

Dec 6, 2021

By anand v

Aug 3, 2021

By vignaux

Apr 18, 2021

Perfect course to progress in data science with R. Progressif and well structured for a good work to understanding the data

By kuo j

Oct 13, 2021

IBM's courses are very professional, allowing students to fully acquire knowledge

By Suvegan G

Nov 17, 2021

Course is very good.

By Franchesca L R D

Apr 18, 2022

A few issues but fixable.

By Erik W

Mar 4, 2022

Useful info but the 3rd party online web app required to complete the program is completely unusable. To make things worse, the 3rd party site you're required to use will provide ZERO product support, since coursera provides you only with a "lite" tier account on their site including no tech support (they'll tell you to go back to coursera and ask THEM for help), then coursera will also provide ZERO support since they're not responsible for the other site (I was told to consult the course forum, basically begging other site users for help, and surprise surprise, no help was given). Wish I could have completed this course but it was quite literally impossible, what a waste of money.

