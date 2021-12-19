About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create bar charts, histograms, pie charts, scatter plots, line graphs, box plots, and maps using R and related packages.

  • Design customized charts and plots using annotations, axis titles, text labels, themes, and faceting.

  • Create maps using the Leaflet package for R.

  • Create interactive dashboards using the Shiny package for R.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • R Programming
Instructors

Offered by

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1 - Introduction to Data Visualization

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2 - Basic Plots, Maps, and Customization

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3 - Dashboards

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4 - Final Assignment

3 hours to complete
3 readings

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA VISUALIZATION WITH R

Frequently Asked Questions

