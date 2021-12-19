In this course, you will learn the Grammar of Graphics, a system for describing and building graphs, and how the ggplot2 data visualization package for R applies this concept to basic bar charts, histograms, pie charts, scatter plots, line plots, and box plots. You will also learn how to further customize your charts and plots using themes and other techniques. You will then learn how to use another data visualization package for R called Leaflet to create map plots, a unique way to plot data based on geolocation data. Finally, you will be introduced to creating interactive dashboards using the R Shiny package. You will learn how to create and customize Shiny apps, alter the appearance of the apps by adding HTML and image components, and deploy your interactive data apps on the web.
Create bar charts, histograms, pie charts, scatter plots, line graphs, box plots, and maps using R and related packages.
Design customized charts and plots using annotations, axis titles, text labels, themes, and faceting.
Create maps using the Leaflet package for R.
Create interactive dashboards using the Shiny package for R.
- Data Science
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- R Programming
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Module 1 - Introduction to Data Visualization
Data without a way to convey the story behind it to yourself or others is just numbers on a page. You can observe and tell the story of your data in a more impactful way through visualization.
Module 2 - Basic Plots, Maps, and Customization
In this module, you will take your data visualization skills to the next level! You will learn how to create three plot types, including scatter plots, line, plots, and box plots, using the ggplot2 library and then customize the visualizations using annotations and customized axis titles and text labels. You will also learn about faceting, a way to visualize each level of a discrete or categorical variable, and different ways to work with themes. Finally, you will learn about a unique chart type called a map that you can create using geolocation data and the Leaflet library.
Module 3 - Dashboards
Your data tells a story. You have built the charts and plots that show important relationships between variables, identify outliers and anomalies, and see the trends that can help you predict what the future might bring. Now you want to put these insightful data visualizations at the fingertips of your stakeholders and make it easy to interact with and explore the data. You need a dashboard!
Module 4 - Final Assignment
I THINK IT'S THE BEST R COURSE I EVER HAVE DONE IN MY WHOLE LIFE! HAHA! IT'S REALLY A VERY GOOD ONE. I AM PURCHASING THE SPECIALIZATION AND TILL NOW I CAN SAY IBM IS A GOOD CHOICE ;D
Dear Professors. Thank you for sharing your knowledge. I learned a lot in this course, especially regarding ggplot and shiny. I got to make my first APP and this was really good. Thank you!
