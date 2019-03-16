This course teaches learners how to write a program in the C++ language, including how to set up a development environment for writing and debugging C++ code and how to implement data structures as C++ classes. It is the first course in the Accelerated CS Fundamentals specialization, and subsequent courses in this specialization will be using C++ as the language for implementing the data structures covered in class.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Orientation; Writing a C++ Program
Understanding the C++ Memory Model
Developing C++ Classes
Engineering C++ Software Solutions
This course provides a great introduction to OOP. This is perfect for me since I don't know how to start with OOP. The final project also provides a great code base for interested to study.
Great course, simple and difficult all at the same time. Great introduction to these topics. Every thing that is included is there for a reason as every thing is straight to the point with no filler.
Truly on the very best online learning experiences I have even had. This professor knows how to ask questions. That both challenge the student and cover the material learned. I am impressed!!
So well designed course! Should be named c++ made easy. I specifically liked the challenge problem and Week 4 programming assignment. Thanks professor Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider and Eric!
About the Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals Specialization
Topics covered by this Specialization include basic object-oriented programming, the analysis of asymptotic algorithmic run times, and the implementation of basic data structures including arrays, hash tables, linked lists, trees, heaps and graphs, as well as algorithms for traversals, rebalancing and shortest paths.
