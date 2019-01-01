Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider is a Teaching Assistant Professor of Computer Science at The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). With a passion for data, he serves as the lead instructor of CS 225 (Data Structures) and works with students on numerous data visualizations that have accumulated over 10,000,000 interactions. In 2016, he was selected as one of the National Academy of Engineering's Frontiers of Engineering Education scholars; in 2017, he was awarded the Collins Award for Innovative Teaching; and he has been consistently ranked as an excellent instructor by his students for the past ten years.