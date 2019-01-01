Profile

Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider

Teaching Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider is a Teaching Assistant Professor of Computer Science at The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). With a passion for data, he serves as the lead instructor of CS 225 (Data Structures) and works with students on numerous data visualizations that have accumulated over 10,000,000 interactions. In 2016, he was selected as one of the National Academy of Engineering's Frontiers of Engineering Education scholars; in 2017, he was awarded the Collins Award for Innovative Teaching; and he has been consistently ranked as an excellent instructor by his students for the past ten years.

    Courses

    Unordered Data Structures

    Object-Oriented Data Structures in C++

    Ordered Data Structures

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder