In this course, you will learn new data structures for efficiently storing and retrieving data that is structured in an ordered sequence. Such data includes an alphabetical list of names, a family tree, a calendar of events or an inventory organized by part numbers. The specific data structures covered by this course include arrays, linked lists, queues, stacks, trees, binary trees, AVL trees, B-trees and heaps. This course also shows, through algorithm complexity analysis, how these structures enable the fastest algorithms to search and sort data.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Orientation; Linear Structures
Introduction to Tree Structures
Advanced Tree Structures
Heap Structures
Good quick introduction to ordered data structures. I think this course be well served with a bit more theory explaining the big O justifications.
The material covered is explained very well, but it feels like these UIUC courses are light in terms of total material per course.
This is one of the best courses I have studied so far, the instructor's way is very easy to understand yet provides in-depth understanding of the material.
Really good course, Makes you understand the intuition of the data structures pretty clear. The exams and assignment for week 4 seems a bit rushed, Could have been better
About the Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals Specialization
Topics covered by this Specialization include basic object-oriented programming, the analysis of asymptotic algorithmic run times, and the implementation of basic data structures including arrays, hash tables, linked lists, trees, heaps and graphs, as well as algorithms for traversals, rebalancing and shortest paths.
