Course 2 of 6 in the
Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic knowledge of at least one programming language: C++, Java, Python, C, C#, Javascript, Haskell, Kotlin, Ruby, Rust, Scala.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Binary Search Tree
  • Priority Queue
  • Hash Table
  • Stack (Abstract Data Type)
  • List
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Basic Data Structures

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 60 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Dynamic Arrays and Amortized Analysis

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Priority Queues and Disjoint Sets

7 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 129 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Hash Tables

6 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 148 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Data Structures and Algorithms

Placeholder