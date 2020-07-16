About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Orientation; Hashing

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2

3 hours to complete

Disjoint Sets

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

7 hours to complete

Graph Data Structures

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Graph Algorithms

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals Specialization

Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals

