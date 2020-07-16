The Unordered Data Structures course covers the data structures and algorithms needed to implement hash tables, disjoint sets and graphs. These fundamental data structures are useful for unordered data. For example, a hash table provides immediate access to data indexed by an arbitrary key value, that could be a number (such as a memory address for cached memory), a URL (such as for a web cache) or a dictionary. Graphs are used to represent relationships between items, and this course covers several different data structures for representing graphs and several different algorithms for traversing graphs, including finding the shortest route from one node to another node. These graph algorithms will also depend on another concept called disjoint sets, so this course will also cover its data structure and associated algorithms.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Orientation; Hashing
Disjoint Sets
Graph Data Structures
Graph Algorithms
Excellent Course really helpful and exercises enjoyable exercises!!! Very good teacher!\n\n5 star\n\n(You need to know C++ in advance).
This course had good coverage on hashing, disjoint sets, graphs. This course will improve coding skills. I'm happy with material, coding practices, quiz and projects.
Good class. I'm still a little mixed on the approach where the student just supplies a small amount of code in a large (mostly complete) class. Nevertheless, enjoyed.
It was a quick yet detailed intro to unordered data structures. A bit more advanced or difficult but very interesting. Enjoyed a lot.
About the Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals Specialization
Topics covered by this Specialization include basic object-oriented programming, the analysis of asymptotic algorithmic run times, and the implementation of basic data structures including arrays, hash tables, linked lists, trees, heaps and graphs, as well as algorithms for traversals, rebalancing and shortest paths.
