About this Specialization

15,444 recent views
Topics covered by this Specialization include basic object-oriented programming, the analysis of asymptotic algorithmic run times, and the implementation of basic data structures including arrays, hash tables, linked lists, trees, heaps and graphs, as well as algorithms for traversals, rebalancing and shortest paths. This Specialization sequence is designed to help prospective applicants to the flexible and affordable Online Master of Computer Science (MCS) and MCS in Data Science prepare for the Online MCS Entrance Exam. The Online MCS Entrance Exam allows applicants who do not have graded and transcripted prerequisite CS coursework in the areas of data structures, algorithms, and object-oriented programming to strengthen their applications for admission. Learn more about the Online MCS Entrance Exam.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Object-Oriented Data Structures in C++

4.7
stars
2,424 ratings
608 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Ordered Data Structures

4.8
stars
746 ratings
142 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Unordered Data Structures

4.7
stars
461 ratings
97 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder