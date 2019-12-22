EQ
Jan 12, 2020
Honestly, this is a great crash course in OOP for C++ (though the ideas can be applied to any language). Previous experience with C++ is almost a necessity, the lessons can be complicated for novices.
AR
Jan 31, 2021
Great course, simple and difficult all at the same time. Great introduction to these topics. Every thing that is included is there for a reason as every thing is straight to the point with no filler.
By Aman D•
Dec 22, 2019
A 'not-so student friendly' course of all the courses I have done so far. There is a big gap between the assignments and teachings. It took a lot of pain to study this
By Umang J•
Jul 4, 2020
First of all lets see all the pros and cons:-
Pros:
1)The week 1 & 2 lectures are pretty good.
2)The assignments are tough and challenging.
Cons:
1)Using only one example to illustrate every C++ function,constructor and everything else.
2)The challenges are too tough to understand taking reference from the video lectures especially week 3 & 4.You will end up searching for the solution on the web.
3)This course is very difficult for beginners.The week 4 assignment is just at another level.They expected too much for the beginners.
In the end guys, I recommend you to clear your basics from youtube then enroll for this course
By Lester J•
Apr 5, 2020
The staff completely abandoned the students. I'm so disappointed with this course. I left 6 questions in discussion and no one answered. Very poor. Will not use University of Illinois again.
By Larry Z•
Feb 27, 2020
By Ezekiel Q•
Jan 13, 2020
By Jonathan K•
Mar 27, 2019
The content was presented well. However, the assignments and quizzes were very simplistic and not very challenging. This course is ok if you're very new to programming concepts, but you'll want to skip it if you understand the basics.
By Ruth H•
Oct 30, 2019
Very bad structured
By Malcolm R•
Sep 29, 2020
I felt this mini-course was well-organized and to the point. Prof. Fagen-Ulmschneider covered all the necessary details with great emphasis. I appreciate Prof. F's enthusiasm for the topic.
By Amar R•
Mar 17, 2019
So well designed course! Should be named c++ made easy. I specifically liked the challenge problem and Week 4 programming assignment. Thanks professor Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider and Eric!
By Dhruv S•
Dec 16, 2019
This is a course which when watched as a follow up after Prof. IRA Pohl's C++ for C programmers Part A & Part B would serve as a perfect set of skills such as C++ development on Linux environment, Memory model, modularisation through file linking system of C++, Classess, OOP's, recursion etc.
By Daniel C C•
Mar 23, 2020
I enjoyed this course so much! Explanations were very clear and now i feel like i can navigate c++ code much easier! It has made me eager to keep exploring this awesome language and data structures!
By Aditya K Y•
Jun 24, 2020
Not good for beginners at all, I felt the same. You teach very fast!
By Chedro G C•
Oct 23, 2019
Not recommend from the begining is an struggle, why dont make as simple to use VISUAL STUDIO instead of this amazon IDE that has request my payment INFO and know I cant access my account worst experience
By Nikhil N•
Jul 12, 2020
No Systematic Approch
very confusing for the beginners,
By Peter F•
May 15, 2020
I was surprisingly pleased with this class. This class does expect that you have general knowledge of programming, and ideally some basic knowledge of C++. What it does well is explain the core knowledge needed to begin to take advantage of C++ OOP functionality. I've taken a lot of online courses before, including some great Udemy courses and books, but found this teachers explanations and practice for pointers and reference to be the easiest to follow and gave me that 'aha' moment I've been looking for. Some of the challenges were actually very challenging too and provided in a way that, though I was stumped, was laid out in a manner that I could use debugging techniques to figure out the answer, as opposed to fighting with cryptic unit-testing that Ive struggled with in my programming career and training.
By Raul C•
Mar 24, 2019
-Lectures were well made and very informative.
-Instructors and staff were very knowledgeable and were able to answer all questions asked by the students in a timely manner.
-Final project was very fun to work on and had a nice level of difficulty.
-Thoroughly enjoyed this course!
By Evelyn C•
Mar 14, 2020
This course waffles between whether or not you should already have a deep understanding of C++ and computer programming and math or no previous experience at all. It is clear the instructor is working really hard to help all the students and respond to forum questions. I came into this having just taken object oriented c++ at the local community college and I got stuck in a few places where I just couldn't figure out the equations. (Challenge "Spotlight" problem).
By Md. A R Z•
Jul 11, 2020
i don't like this course..it is not complete OOP not data structure not c++.. it is very
disappoint...
By Xiaojiao Z•
Mar 14, 2019
The course covers a lot of materials and practice problem. The challenging quizzes and projects are pretty challenging and may need more detailed illustration from the lecture videos. The course is overall great. But I think we'll need to know more fundamental concepts in C++ by reading some supplementary materials and practice more in coding problems in the future.
By Thavapalan A•
Jul 1, 2020
Not worth course
By Daniel D•
Jul 5, 2020
A truly well structured course, that knows when to guide you, but also when to let you learn the hard way. Clearest explanations of memory, c++, and object oriented design anywhere online.
By Joel S•
Oct 12, 2019
This course provided a great learning experience and really helped open up my understanding of data structures. This is a very good course for someone who is not too easily frustrated and is willing to persist despite not feeling total mastery after the first exposure to the material. There were many times that I reviewed a video 10+ times or looked up C++ syntax, lexis, and concepts in other references, but in the end, I was always able to puzzle out the problems when they came up. I was stumped for a couple of days on one aspect of the final task, but eventually I was able to work my way through. It was a nice feeling of accomplishment when my functions finally passed all the tests -- felt like I'd finally 'beat the level'.
Anyway, many thanks to the development team and instructor(s). This has convinced me that I'm capable of moving forward with my CS learning -- a great outcome!
By Prashant D•
Aug 11, 2019
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. I especially loved the way the lecturer presented the material with all example code made available as a git repo. The challenge with some of the other C++ course I have tried before is that they get into too much detail too soon, or never get into the more "C++" features such as classes and inheritance till much later in the course. This course on the other hand is perfectly paced. The material is easy to digest and the exercises are challenging without being daunting.
I would definitely recommend this course to students who have a reasonable experience of programming in either C or Python, but who have never done C++ and are fascinated by it.
I am definitely doing the remaining two courses in this specialization.
By Lubomir•
May 2, 2020
It was a darn hard few weeks, which granted me a great understanding of how C++ works in terms of Data structures and Object-Oriented programming. The professor is great, the material is well constructed and meaningful, I had much fun during learning everything and exploring C++ language. Although I want to mention, I had a few moments when I felt really stuck and I had to revisit lectures 5+ times to grasp the concept. Thus, I consider this is one of the hardest courses I've taken so far, but even more, it is the satisfaction feeling of it accomplishing and learning all new stuff. Thank you for your work! Looking forward to meet again on Coursera.
By PEDRO J L D C C A•
Jul 28, 2020
I have been studying programming in c++ recently just for a hobby. And, oh boy, wasn't this challenging! I think what I learned the most in this course was perseverance. If you really want to learn how to program, you do not need to be a genius nor have a degree in CS. You gotta try and never give up, eve when things are hard. The solution to the program you are trying to solve is somewhere in your mind, but the only way to access it is by thinking harder and harder and never stop until you get there.