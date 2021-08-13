About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Computational Statistics for Data Scientists Specialization
Beginner Level

S​ome experience with Data Science using the PyData Stack of NumPy, SciPy, Pandas, Scikit-learn.

Knowledge of Jupyter Notebooks will be beneficial.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The basics of Probability, Bayesian statistics, modeling and inference.

  • You will also get a hands-on introduction to using Python for computational statistics using Scikit-learn, SciPy and Numpy.

Skills you will gain

  • Bayesian Inference
  • visualization
  • Python Programming
  • Scipy
  • Statistics
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Environment Setup

21 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Introduction to the Fundamentals of Probability

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 119 min), 7 readings, 12 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

A Hands-On Introduction to Common Distributions

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Sampling Algorithms

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Introduction to Computational Statistics for Data Scientists Specialization

Introduction to Computational Statistics for Data Scientists

Placeholder