Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Computational Statistics for Data Scientists Specialization
1. Experience with Data Science using the PyData Stack of NumPy, SciPy, Pandas, Scikit-learn.

2. Course 1 & 2 in this Specialization.

What you will learn

  • 1. The PyMC3/ArViz framework for Bayesian modeling and inference

    2. Build real-world models using PyMC3 and assess the quality of your models

Skills you will gain

  • Bayesian Inference
  • Python Programming
  • Monte Carlo Method
  • PyMC3
  • Scipy
Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Computational Statistics for Data Scientists Specialization
1. Experience with Data Science using the PyData Stack of NumPy, SciPy, Pandas, Scikit-learn.

2. Course 1 & 2 in this Specialization.

Instructor

Offered by

Databricks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to PyMC3 - Part 1

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Introduction to PyMC3 - Part 2

1 hour to complete
14 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Metrics in PyMC3

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Modeling of COVID-19 cases using PyMC3

3 hours to complete

About the Introduction to Computational Statistics for Data Scientists Specialization

Introduction to Computational Statistics for Data Scientists

