Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to PyMC3 for Bayesian Modeling and Inference

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to PyMC3 for Bayesian Modeling and Inference by Databricks

About the Course

The objective of this course is to introduce PyMC3 for Bayesian Modeling and Inference, The attendees will start off by learning the the basics of PyMC3 and learn how to perform scalable inference for a variety of problems. This will be the final course in a specialization of three courses .Python and Jupyter notebooks will be used throughout this course to illustrate and perform Bayesian modeling with PyMC3.. The course website is located at https://sjster.github.io/introduction_to_computational_statistics/docs/index.html. The course notebooks can be downloaded from this website by following the instructions on page https://sjster.github.io/introduction_to_computational_statistics/docs/getting_started.html. The instructor for this course will be Dr. Srijith Rajamohan....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Introduction to PyMC3 for Bayesian Modeling and Inference

By Flavio L

Jan 24, 2022

​​amazing, nice material, well explained

By Jack R

May 7, 2022

Will teach you a lot about Bayesian statistics, but often times the code is not well suited for beginners. Especially the final project. They give the code to do it, but a standard logistic regression problem would have been better suited rater than a differential equations model with various classes.

By Rafael B

Aug 10, 2021

Coding evaluations don't exist as promised, the more advanced content regarding MCMC diagnosis and applicate bayesian inference is just thrown away without good explanations

By Wang X

Jan 5, 2022

Can not reproduce the results from the codes, and no helps gotten either from the forums nor reply from instructors (through email).

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder