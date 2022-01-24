By Flavio L•
Jan 24, 2022
amazing, nice material, well explained
By Jack R•
May 7, 2022
Will teach you a lot about Bayesian statistics, but often times the code is not well suited for beginners. Especially the final project. They give the code to do it, but a standard logistic regression problem would have been better suited rater than a differential equations model with various classes.
By Rafael B•
Aug 10, 2021
Coding evaluations don't exist as promised, the more advanced content regarding MCMC diagnosis and applicate bayesian inference is just thrown away without good explanations
By Wang X•
Jan 5, 2022
Can not reproduce the results from the codes, and no helps gotten either from the forums nor reply from instructors (through email).