Introduction to Computational Statistics for Data Scientists Specialization
Practical Bayesian Inference. A conceptual understanding of the techniques and the tools used to perform scalable Bayesian inference in practice with PyMC3.
What you will learn
The basics of Bayesian modeling and inference.
A conceptual understanding of the techniques used to perform Bayesian inference in practice.
Learn how to use PyMC3 to solve real-world problems.
The basics of Probability, Bayesian statistics, modeling and inference.
Applied Learning Project
Implement Distributions in Python and visualize it statically using Matplotlib or Seaborn and interactively using Plot.ly.
Implement Monte Carlo Sampling algorithms in Python.
Learn the basics of PyMC3 for various Bayesian modeling including Linear Regression, Hierarchical Regression, Classification, Robust models and assessing the quality of models.
Use PyMC3 to model the disease dynamics of and infer the parameters of an SIR model of COVID-19 from real-world data.
- Some experience with Data Science using the PyData Stack of NumPy, Pandas, Scikit-learn
- Fundamentals of linear algebra and calculus
Introduction to Bayesian Statistics
The objective of this course is to introduce Computational Statistics to aspiring or new data scientists. The attendees will start off by learning the basics of probability, Bayesian modeling and inference. This will be the first course in a specialization of three courses .Python and Jupyter notebooks will be used throughout this course to illustrate and perform Bayesian modeling. The course website is located at https://sjster.github.io/introduction_to_computational_statistics/docs/index.html. The course notebooks can be downloaded from this website by following the instructions on page https://sjster.github.io/introduction_to_computational_statistics/docs/getting_started.html.
Bayesian Inference with MCMC
The objective of this course is to introduce Markov Chain Monte Carlo Methods for Bayesian modeling and inference, The attendees will start off by learning the the basics of Monte Carlo methods. This will be augmented by hands-on examples in Python that will be used to illustrate how these algorithms work. This will be the second course in a specialization of three courses .Python and Jupyter notebooks will be used throughout this course to illustrate and perform Bayesian modeling with PyMC3. The course website is located at https://sjster.github.io/introduction_to_computational_statistics/docs/index.html. The course notebooks can be downloaded from this website by following the instructions on page https://sjster.github.io/introduction_to_computational_statistics/docs/getting_started.html.
Introduction to PyMC3 for Bayesian Modeling and Inference
The objective of this course is to introduce PyMC3 for Bayesian Modeling and Inference, The attendees will start off by learning the the basics of PyMC3 and learn how to perform scalable inference for a variety of problems. This will be the final course in a specialization of three courses .Python and Jupyter notebooks will be used throughout this course to illustrate and perform Bayesian modeling with PyMC3.. The course website is located at https://sjster.github.io/introduction_to_computational_statistics/docs/index.html. The course notebooks can be downloaded from this website by following the instructions on page https://sjster.github.io/introduction_to_computational_statistics/docs/getting_started.html.
Databricks
Databricks is the data and AI company. Founded by the creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, organizations like Comcast, Condé Nast, Nationwide and H&M rely on Databricks’ open and unified platform to enable data engineers, scientists and analysts to collaborate and innovate faster.
