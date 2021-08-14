By Mars G•
Aug 14, 2021
This course would be a bit hard for "complete" beginners, but would be enough for people who wish to refresh knowledge about Bayesian inference and stuff. The notes and codes are very good!!
By Flavio L•
Jan 24, 2022
amazing, nice material, well explained
By stephane d•
Nov 11, 2021
Clear explanations with lots of small examples to illustrate the material. The text provided in the slides is interesting but it should just be provided in support of the code and the slides should be used to show visual examples. I still recommend this course.
By Taranpreet s•
Feb 26, 2022
Content/notes wise this course is great, But teaching style needs to be improved. Rather than reading the notes instructor should teach by giving examples and driving some of the results.
By Anupam G•
Jul 21, 2021
Rather an easy course to follow.
By Tyler W•
May 23, 2021
Great content, short explanations of complex topics are well explained, but there are unacceptable number of typos and grammatical errors in the accompanying notebooks. It's very obvious from the alarming number of mistakes that none of the content was proofread before publishing.
By Eli K•
May 18, 2021
A course based on notebooks is not very convenient.
By Yi C•
Aug 6, 2021
Content is okay, but a better teaching is needed.
By Jaroslav H•
Jun 20, 2021
Terrible. The worst coursera class I ever took.
A) The quizzes contained errors, incomplete transformations for solving a problem
B) The prof. just showed a page in the book and read from it in a monotonous voice. In
order to understand anything I actually had to stop video and read this page from the book.
B) Prof never actual taught or explained anything, but just glossed over the subject. This hardly be called "teaching"
By Bob W•
Jul 27, 2021
I'd give it 0 stars if I could. The teaching style is very poor. Details are severaly lacking, and there are many mistakes in the course notebooks. I don't recommend this course. Instead look to one given by a reputable university.
By Felix R•
Jul 17, 2021
Really hard to access and use Databricks. Disappointing that this is my first course on this website. Wouldn't recommend. Appallingly set out course. Would give it 0 stars if I could. Beginners stay away!
By Howard S•
Jul 5, 2021
Needs a better instructor. Course is very dry and boring.