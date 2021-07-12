Chevron Left
In this course, you will learn the Grammar of Graphics, a system for describing and building graphs, and how the ggplot2 data visualization package for R applies this concept to basic bar charts, histograms, pie charts, scatter plots, line plots, and box plots. You will also learn how to further customize your charts and plots using themes and other techniques. You will then learn how to use another data visualization package for R called Leaflet to create map plots, a unique way to plot data based on geolocation data. Finally, you will be introduced to creating interactive dashboards using the R Shiny package. You will learn how to create and customize Shiny apps, alter the appearance of the apps by adding HTML and image components, and deploy your interactive data apps on the web. You will practice what you learn and build hands-on experience by completing labs in each module and a final project at the end of the course. Watch the videos, work through the labs, and watch your data science skill grow. Good luck! NOTE: This course requires knowledge of working with R and data. If you do not have these skills, it is highly recommended that you first take the Introduction to R Programming for Data Science as well as the Data Analysis with R courses from IBM prior to starting this course. Note: The pre-requisite for this course is basic R programming skills....

CS

Dec 19, 2021

Dear Professors.\n\nThank you for sharing your knowledge. I learned a lot in this course, especially regarding ggplot and shiny. I got to make my first APP and this was really good. Thank you!

IC

Apr 6, 2022

I THINK IT'S THE BEST R COURSE I EVER HAVE DONE IN MY WHOLE LIFE! HAHA!\n\nIT'S REALLY A VERY GOOD ONE. I AM PURCHASING THE SPECIALIZATION AND TILL NOW I CAN SAY IBM IS A GOOD CHOICE ;D

By Milcah M J

Jul 12, 2021

The course was well-structured, informative and easy to follow. One suggestion for improvement I have is that a cheat-sheet or catalogue of sorts be provided within the course, which collates all the coding and syntax from the course onto one single space. This is especially helpful while taking up the course as part of the specialization series. It isn't easy to remember precise code syntax after just one or two uses of a function. As I progressed through the courses in the specialization, I found myself having to return to previous courses and comb through the hands-on labs to retrieve specific codes, functions and syntaxes. This was time-consuming and wasteful, and can easily be remedied by a list of codes (with syntax) used in an entire course. Apart from that, great effort by the team, and a big thank you to the creators, developers, moderators and testers!

By Yusuf Z

Jan 17, 2022

I cannot over emphasize how IBM courses are very relevant and yet engaging even for my busy schedule. I have gained a strong foundation in learning about data visualization in base R and ggplot2 library. More amazing is that I can create shiny dashboards and build on my foundation to create web apps with them. Thank you IBM and Coursera.

By vignaux

Jun 24, 2021

great course

By Keith L

Mar 2, 2022

T​his class is more data science than analysis, in my view, making it a conspicuously ill fit for the IBM cert in data *analytics*.

