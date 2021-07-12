CS
Dec 19, 2021
Dear Professors.\n\nThank you for sharing your knowledge. I learned a lot in this course, especially regarding ggplot and shiny. I got to make my first APP and this was really good. Thank you!
IC
Apr 6, 2022
I THINK IT'S THE BEST R COURSE I EVER HAVE DONE IN MY WHOLE LIFE! HAHA!\n\nIT'S REALLY A VERY GOOD ONE. I AM PURCHASING THE SPECIALIZATION AND TILL NOW I CAN SAY IBM IS A GOOD CHOICE ;D
By Milcah M J•
Jul 12, 2021
The course was well-structured, informative and easy to follow. One suggestion for improvement I have is that a cheat-sheet or catalogue of sorts be provided within the course, which collates all the coding and syntax from the course onto one single space. This is especially helpful while taking up the course as part of the specialization series. It isn't easy to remember precise code syntax after just one or two uses of a function. As I progressed through the courses in the specialization, I found myself having to return to previous courses and comb through the hands-on labs to retrieve specific codes, functions and syntaxes. This was time-consuming and wasteful, and can easily be remedied by a list of codes (with syntax) used in an entire course. Apart from that, great effort by the team, and a big thank you to the creators, developers, moderators and testers!
By Yusuf Z•
Jan 17, 2022
I cannot over emphasize how IBM courses are very relevant and yet engaging even for my busy schedule. I have gained a strong foundation in learning about data visualization in base R and ggplot2 library. More amazing is that I can create shiny dashboards and build on my foundation to create web apps with them. Thank you IBM and Coursera.
By Claudio F S•
Dec 20, 2021
By vignaux•
Jun 24, 2021
great course
By Ingrid C•
Apr 7, 2022
By Keith L•
Mar 2, 2022
This class is more data science than analysis, in my view, making it a conspicuously ill fit for the IBM cert in data *analytics*.