Jan 29, 2022
Very good materials, clear and precise. Very useful for anyone with a knowledge of another programming language and very easy to understand for begineers. Highly recommended.
Sep 23, 2021
Iam new beginner to the R-programming. It was taught very well to make me understand R basic skills. Thank you Coursea.
By Roy M•
Jul 21, 2021
This course is not for beginners. It dives into basic concepts without explaining them. I am deeply disappointed.
By Robert G•
Jan 9, 2022
Forces using IBM cloud services which requires credit card info to proceed.
By William L d S P•
Jan 18, 2022
Not great. The lessons are okay, but the course lacks real activities/exercises so you can actually learn. But the most frustrating thing is the final test. It requires you to register at IBM Cloud and using their platform Watson. However, I couldn't even register properly because my bank did not approve the transaction. It's not worth it to even try to fix that through the bank, because the course has been disappointing so far, and hence I don't trust the final test. They should just give you tasks to perform in Jupyter or RStudio, which is way simpler than going through all this Watson adventure. They should give these tasks throughout the course as well. It seems that the course only exists to promote IBM Cloud and such.
By Hu W J•
Feb 10, 2022
After completing the first 4 weeks, comes the final assignment. Tried to create a Watson Account, followed ALL instructions as given, only to find out my account turned out to be pay per use. Then, I told me to create a new account with a new email to solve the issue. After doing so, I was suddenly directed to my old first account, which was the useless pay per use account that could not get started with the assignment. On the 3rd try, my credit card could not even be registered. What a bloody waste of time and money
By Lokesh C•
May 31, 2021
Exceptional course for beginners in R programming and data science enthusiasts. Highly recommended!
By Chetanya M•
May 1, 2021
It's an amazing course with very interesting quizzes and assignments. A must for Data Science aspirants.
By vignaux•
Apr 15, 2021
great course very well structured. Perfect
By Milcah M J•
Jul 14, 2021
Great course, with a lot of the necessary information; well organized and laid a good foundation for basic R functions.
I would request a hand-out with all the code, functions and syntaxes from the course, or at least a collation of it in one page/section. It is particularly important when taking the course as part of the specialization series, since I found myself having to return to each lab and comb through them to get some of the syntaxes right for the assignments of later courses.
A big thank you to the developers and team!
By Yousef Y•
Aug 19, 2021
Had a good time with the first two weeks then from the third certain topics is just a thrown pieces of information like "this is how it is done and u are supposed to comprehend it or save it whatever easier" especially dealing with web pages (web scraping). Literally spending more time on youtube understanding the thrown concepts highly not recommended for a beginner despite the description at least you ought to have a programming background to know where to look when stuck
By siphamandla t•
Aug 31, 2021
This is by far the most resourceful and managable way to be introduced to coding language. As a begginer who has basic knowledge of of CMD, I was a bit intimidated by the challenges that lay ahead for me with regards to the perception I had about coding languages. Lo and behold I was taken through hands on lab exercises that peovide the modt meaningful on site experience and a general feel of what one goes through when perfoming certain tasks in the data science sector.
Thank you to all the facilitators and lectures who designed these innovative ways of skill buiding techniques for our convenience, they are true leaders and pioneers of a global society imspired by endless possibilities.
By Rafael P•
Aug 29, 2021
I think the course is fairly easy to follow and touches many of the main basic topics for data analysis in R, I found it good.
By Adriana B•
Aug 9, 2021
Easy to follow with a lot hands on exposure to practice writing your own code
By Claudio F S•
Aug 21, 2021
The course is very good and their labs-on area excellent. Congratulations!
By John S•
Jul 11, 2021
Excellent introductory course with very useful hands-on lab sessions.
By Jason S•
Apr 26, 2021
Great course for learning R and Data Science!
By SYED S•
Aug 27, 2021
best
By Yusuf Z•
Nov 29, 2021
This course was really intuitive and needed less effort to get comfortable at. I love IBM courses because of their organized structure, brevity and problem centric nature of the labs and final assignment. I was a very great experience overall and that applies to all their courses I have taken so far.
I think the peer review sections after marking by the first reviewer should be cross-checked by at least one more reviewer.
By Hichem D•
Jan 30, 2022
By PedroFelipePeñaStaub•
Nov 11, 2021
great course, it was very challenging. Highly recommended for all the ones interested in start in the data science environment.
By ETS E•
Mar 7, 2022
Great course. What I love about it was the hand on pratice to help the student understand better what was said on the video.
By Ganesh C•
Sep 24, 2021
By kuo j•
Dec 18, 2021
The teacher is serious in teaching, the content of the course is perfect, and IBM's plan is quite good
By Claudios H•
Mar 26, 2022
Challenging but quite comprehensive. Its the best course on R.
By Rahul R T•
Mar 30, 2022
Great Course for getting started with R language
By Rajsee s•
Dec 23, 2021
