This course provides a rigorous introduction to the R programming language, with a particular focus on using R for software development in a data science setting. Whether you are part of a data science team or working individually within a community of developers, this course will give you the knowledge of R needed to make useful contributions in those settings. As the first course in the Specialization, the course provides the essential foundation of R needed for the following courses. We cover basic R concepts and language fundamentals, key concepts like tidy data and related "tidyverse" tools, processing and manipulation of complex and large datasets, handling textual data, and basic data science tasks. Upon completing this course, learners will have fluency at the R console and will be able to create tidy datasets from a wide range of possible data sources.
- Data Manipulation
- Regular Expression (REGEX)
- R Programming
- Rstudio
Johns Hopkins University
Basic R Language
In this module, you'll learn the basics of R, including syntax, some tidy data principles and processes, and how to read data into R.
Data Manipulation
During this module, you'll learn to summarize, filter, merge, and otherwise manipulate data in R, including working through the challenges of dates and times.
Text Processing, Regular Expression, & Physical Memory
During this module, you'll learn to use R tools and packages to deal with text and regular expressions. You'll also learn how to manage and get the most from your computer's physical memory when working in R.
Large Datasets
In this final module, you'll learn how to overcome the challenges of working with large datasets both in memory and out as well as how to diagnose problems and find help.
This course gave a great review of R. It also did a great job of highlighting the power of the tidyverse library for preparing data for analysis.
A thorough course that covers a lot of efficient data manipulation styles within the R environment. I learned a lot of neat tricks that help with quick analysis of large data frames.
Very good starting course, covers all the basics. My 2 cents: I would prefer more tests like the last one than the swirl lessons, they're more challenging thus you learn more.
I liked the swirl() package a lot, made me jump into writing codes into RStudio straight away. My only wish was to have some videos that would push me further
R is a programming language and a free software environment for statistical computing and graphics, widely used by data analysts, data scientists and statisticians. This Specialization covers R software development for building data science tools. As the field of data science evolves, it has become clear that software development skills are essential for producing and scaling useful data science results and products.
