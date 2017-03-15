About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Mastering Software Development in R Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Manipulation
  • Regular Expression (REGEX)
  • R Programming
  • Rstudio
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Basic R Language

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 27 readings
6 hours to complete

Basic R Language: Lesson Choices

6 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Data Manipulation

1 hour to complete
11 readings
6 hours to complete

Data Manipulation: Lesson Choices

6 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Text Processing, Regular Expression, & Physical Memory

1 hour to complete
9 readings
6 hours to complete

Text Processing, Regular Expression, & Physical Memory: Lesson Choices

6 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Large Datasets

5 hours to complete
7 readings

About the Mastering Software Development in R Specialization

Mastering Software Development in R

