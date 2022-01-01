About this Specialization

3,971 recent views
R is a programming language and a free software environment for statistical computing and graphics, widely used by data analysts, data scientists and statisticians. This Specialization covers R software development for building data science tools. As the field of data science evolves, it has become clear that software development skills are essential for producing and scaling useful data science results and products. This Specialization will give you rigorous training in the R language, including the skills for handling complex data, building R packages, and developing custom data visualizations. You’ll be introduced to indispensable R libraries for data manipulation, like tidyverse, and data visualization and graphics, like ggplot2. You’ll learn modern software development practices to build tools that are highly reusable, modular, and suitable for use in a team-based environment or a community of developers. This Specialization is designed to serve both data analysts, who may want to gain more familiarity with hands-on, fundamental software skills for their everyday work, as well as data mining experts and data scientists, who may want to use R to scale their developing and programming skills, and further their careers as data science experts.
