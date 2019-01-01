Dr. Anderson is an Assistant Professor at Colorado State University in the Department of Environmental & Radiological Health Sciences, as well as a Faculty Associate in the Department of Statistics. She is also a member of the university’s Partnership of Air Quality, Climate, and Health and is a member of the editorial boards of Epidemiology and Environmental Health Perspectives. Previously, she completed a postdoctoral appointment in Biostatistics at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public and a PhD in Engineering at Yale University. Her research focuses on the health risks associated with climate-related exposures, including heat waves and air pollution, for which she has conducted several national-level studies. As part of her research, she has also published a number of open source R software packages to facilitate environmental epidemiologic research.