About this Course

1,851 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Mastering Software Development in R Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Mapping
  • Ggplot2
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • R Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Mastering Software Development in R Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Welcome to Building Data Visualization Tools

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Plotting with ggplot2

3 hours to complete
13 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Mapping and interactive plots

2 hours to complete
9 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The grid Package

2 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Building New Graphical Elements

6 hours to complete
12 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING DATA VISUALIZATION TOOLS

View all reviews

About the Mastering Software Development in R Specialization

Mastering Software Development in R

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder