The data science revolution has produced reams of new data from a wide variety of new sources. These new datasets are being used to answer new questions in way never before conceived. Visualization remains one of the most powerful ways draw conclusions from data, but the influx of new data types requires the development of new visualization techniques and building blocks. This course provides you with the skills for creating those new visualization building blocks. We focus on the ggplot2 framework and describe how to use and extend the system to suit the specific needs of your organization or team. Upon completing this course, learners will be able to build the tools needed to visualize a wide variety of data types and will have the fundamentals needed to address new data types as they come about.
- Mapping
- Ggplot2
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- R Programming
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Plotting with ggplot2
Now, we'll dive into creating and customizing ggplot2 plots.
Mapping and interactive plots
Mapping is a critical part of many data visualizations. During this module, we'll teach you how to create simple and dynamic maps with ggplot2 and ggmap, how to overlay data, and how to create chloropleth maps of US counties.
The grid Package
The grid package in R implements the primitive graphical functions that underly the ggplot2 plotting system. In this module, you'll learn how to work with grid to build graphics.
Building New Graphical Elements
Building and modifying a theme in ggplot2 is a key feature of the ggplot2 package and system for building data graphics. In this final module, you'll learn to build a new theme and modifying existing themes with new features.
It is a very good course, but feels a bit more hands-off than the other 3 preceding courses in the Mastering Software Development in R certificate.
Great course! You'll learn a lot about the graphic capabilities of R. However, I think there are some things that need to be explained before one goes on to complete the final project.
very useful, especially the final practical exam. not 5 score because I think more time should have been spent in more modern interactive charts
It is a good course. The only downside is that if you are a beginner level R programmer and want to upskill, you will need to do an extensive search to complete this course.
R is a programming language and a free software environment for statistical computing and graphics, widely used by data analysts, data scientists and statisticians. This Specialization covers R software development for building data science tools. As the field of data science evolves, it has become clear that software development skills are essential for producing and scaling useful data science results and products.
