R Programming Capstone
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Obtain and Clean the Data
The overall goal of the capstone project is to integrate the skills you have developed over the courses in this Specialization and to build a software package that can be used to work with the NOAA Significant Earthquakes dataset.
Building Geoms
Show us when earthquakes occurred in different countries, their magnitude, and their toll on human life.
Building a Leaflet Map
Show and annotate the earthquake epicenters.
Documentation and Packaging
Documentation is one of the most important and most commonly overlooked steps when writing software, but you're not going to let that happen in your project.
TOP REVIEWS FROM MASTERING SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT IN R CAPSTONE
This course is excellent! I truly learned a lot about software development with R. The only problem is that it is open a few times a year, due to the small number of participants.
About the Mastering Software Development in R Specialization
R is a programming language and a free software environment for statistical computing and graphics, widely used by data analysts, data scientists and statisticians. This Specialization covers R software development for building data science tools. As the field of data science evolves, it has become clear that software development skills are essential for producing and scaling useful data science results and products.
