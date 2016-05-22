About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Organize data analysis to help make it more reproducible

  • Write up a reproducible data analysis using knitr

  • Determine the reproducibility of analysis project

  • Publish reproducible web documents using Markdown

Skills you will gain

  • Knitr
  • Data Analysis
  • R Programming
  • Markup Language
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Concepts, Ideas, & Structure

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Markdown & knitr

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3: Reproducible Research Checklist & Evidence-based Data Analysis

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: Case Studies & Commentaries

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

