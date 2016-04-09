AA
Feb 12, 2016
My favorite course, at least it gives me an argument why scripted statistics is awesome and can be applied to a number of data related activities. Recycling chunks of code has proven useful to me.
RR
Aug 19, 2020
A very important course that greatly improved my ability to communicate the findings of any sort of data analysis that I perform. This is a critical skill to acquire to "deliver the means."
By Chris M•
Apr 9, 2016
I've already written a review but it seems to have been removed...
This is an awful course, there is very little purpose to it whatsoever, it is basically a module in markdown which will in all honesty not have much application for most learners.
In addition, the course is not at all balanced / laid out well, there is a peer assignment in week 1, which you need to have covered week 2's content for.
Lastly, the recording quality of some of the lectures is awful, it is clear that they have simply used some recordings of an actual classroom session of a related course instead of recording for Coursera.
In all honesty, this entire specialisation is of awful quality, it is not a data science course, it is a "here's a few useful things in R" course, and the instructors should be ashamed that their institution makes money from it.
By Dzmitry S•
May 10, 2016
Too expensive for such a simple course
By Rahul M•
Dec 20, 2017
Course material is not enough to understand course as whole. Instructor just reading slides and not enough examples demonstrated.
By Daniel P•
Mar 6, 2020
is is just a tiny tiny part of data science. It's actually part of any science. Why to waste 20+ hours by learning some very specific tools such as "knitr" when the thing I really want is to learn data science?
The teacher is focusing too strongly on one particular R package. There is about 1 hour of interesting general knowledge and 19 hours of working with "knitr".
By Jill B•
Mar 30, 2016
Instructor not as good. A big fail when you need the 2nd lesson in order to complete the 1st programming assignment.
By Matthew P•
Dec 18, 2016
Whilst I can see why the idea of reproducible research is important there was't really enough material in this course for the full four weeks - and in fact a lot of the videos repeated the same information.
By Chandrakanth K•
Oct 7, 2017
I don't think it requires a separate course for this topic. possibly combine it with other courses and introduce neural networks.
By Ashwath M•
Mar 19, 2016
I felt this course could have been added as sections to other courses. One separate course for this topic is a waste of money.
By Michal K•
May 12, 2016
1 for Knitr, otherwise it's waste of time.
By Jackson C•
Apr 3, 2016
Seems like the course lectures are out of order or duplicated. In order for us the complete the first project, it required us to view Week 2 videos as well. I wish this was noted/told to the students in the course.
By Paul J•
Apr 9, 2016
Completely irrelevant material.
By ALEXEY P•
Oct 11, 2017
The useful part of this course is the material about markdowns. The rest is just an endless repetition of the same idea over and over again: people must be able to reproduce your analysis. The final project lacks clear directions. Is it too much to ask to provide short descriptions for the columns included in the analysed data base, or at least for the most confusing ones? I do not think that in a real life situation a data scientist is supposed to interpret variables like PROPDMGEXP or CROPDMGEXP based on their names alone. Even if he guesses the meaning of these variable there is no guarantee that this guess is correct.
By Matt S•
Mar 5, 2019
I often feel like people completely ignore the "science" aspect of data science (read any data science career question on quora for example). This course does an excellent job of introducing key aspects of the scientific method that you might not have encountered if you've never done an experiment before. The final project is a lot of work (mostly data cleaning) but very fun and informative.
By Andaru•
Feb 12, 2016
By Jason T•
Jul 23, 2017
should be included much more in course 1. it would have been great to know up front how easy it is to mix text and code, not from a reproducibility standpoint, but just to take notes.
By Ishwarya M•
Aug 10, 2019
Without taking this course wouldn't have fully understood the importance of reproducible research in data science. Thank you so much. I recommend this course for all data scientists.
By Joe D•
Aug 1, 2019
The two projects were interesting and built on skills learned in the previous four courses in this specialization that focused on using the R language. The video lectures were largely repetitions of the course text, which is fine, some people prefer videos, others prefer texts. (I read the text and was fine with skipping around the videos and/or playing them at 2x speed.) Perhaps the most useful skills learned in this course were during the projects where we did some data cleaning and analysis, then wrote up our results in an R markdown file (.Rmd) and published to Rpubs. Overall enjoyable experience. The most useful "hack" was learning how to preserve markdown files in the Rstudio settings so that when you push your .Rmd s to github, you get a nice readable markdown file.
By Diana H•
Feb 23, 2021
I have learned a lot in this course especially the final project. Not only did I learn to make every part of the project reproducible, but also had the chance to apply all the I have learned in the previous courses. The final project can be either easy or very challenging and demanding depending on how you choose to do it. I chose to give it my best in the different parts(reproducibility, processing, analysis, reporting, visuals...) especially in the data processing part, it took me a lot of time but I have learned a lot through it. I felt like working on a real data science project. I also plan to work on it again and improve it/experiment with it after I learn text mining ... Thank you!
By Huynh L D•
Jun 17, 2016
An informative course that will teach you the paradigm of reproducible research, this is very important in Data Science.
You'll learn how to write a data science report using R markdown. That's not the most important thing though. The most important thing is knowing how to start your research and what to do with the data to come up with valuable insights. That process includes getting and cleaning data, manipulation, processing of data, analyzing the data and drawing inference from results.
Great course for people who are looking to be serious data scientist! Rigor and thorough, this is a very good introduction to report writing in R.
By Nataliia M•
Jan 24, 2017
This course was not so convient for me as other Data Science Courses. Therefore it even seems easy than the rest of speciality I was not able to get to the end until first assignment has been moved to the 2nd week. But starting and leaving it for few times I got so needed experience with report preparation, reseach process description and converting all the steps of my study into a story, which could be understandable for someone else. Thanks everyone! I enjoy my new skills and sell them for good price!
By Diego-MX•
May 23, 2016
This course presented a very useful challenge in terms of data analysis. In one of the projects we're given a data-set that doesn't show straight up what to do with it, even with a clear set of instructions. And this is something common in terms of data analysis that everyone eventually faces with. This isn't the kind of difficult in terms of technicality, but still took me a couple of times to complete because of the maturity and independence needed to just "tackle" the data. I highly recommend it.
By Samer M•
May 27, 2020
This is a great course. I barely scratched the surface on answering the research assignment because I did not know all it took to master all the tools. You get out of it as much as you put in. Although, the answer and the format is very much in the more recent NOAA website and you can format your answer and validate your results that way. I spent more time looking into other aspect of R and I learned a lot. Thank you
By Alejandro C T•
Mar 18, 2016
This is a great course that teaches students about the importance of reproducibility for research and data analyses. It provides tools that help a scientist to thoroughly document and publish their research in a fully reproducible way and it shows the current best practices for reproducibility.
All the course content is very clearly explained and the assignments help reinforce the students' learning process.
By José A R N•
Oct 20, 2016
My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career.
I did this course to get new knowledge about Data Science and better understand the technology and your practical applications.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
By Antonio F•
Jan 3, 2017
This course has changed my way to look at everyday's work. Not only with respect to the explaination to others of your work, why you take an approach compared to another, what is the sequence of your data cleaning and processing etc. It is especially useful to avoid the pain of re-learning by ourselves what we learned 6 months, one year, two years ago. Great course, one of the best of the specialization.