One of the most common tasks performed by data scientists and data analysts are prediction and machine learning. This course will cover the basic components of building and applying prediction functions with an emphasis on practical applications. The course will provide basic grounding in concepts such as training and tests sets, overfitting, and error rates. The course will also introduce a range of model based and algorithmic machine learning methods including regression, classification trees, Naive Bayes, and random forests. The course will cover the complete process of building prediction functions including data collection, feature creation, algorithms, and evaluation.
Use the basic components of building and applying prediction functions
Understand concepts such as training and tests sets, overfitting, and error rates
Describe machine learning methods such as regression or classification trees
Explain the complete process of building prediction functions
- Random Forest
- Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
- Machine Learning
- R Programming
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Prediction, Errors, and Cross Validation
This week will cover prediction, relative importance of steps, errors, and cross validation.
Week 2: The Caret Package
This week will introduce the caret package, tools for creating features and preprocessing.
Week 3: Predicting with trees, Random Forests, & Model Based Predictions
This week we introduce a number of machine learning algorithms you can use to complete your course project.
Week 4: Regularized Regression and Combining Predictors
This week, we will cover regularized regression and combining predictors.
Very good course. Clear explanations and examples give a good overview of the foundations of Machine Learning. After this course the student can build Machine Learning models.
A great course that really helps demystify what machine learning is and how anyone can use it to build prediction models and start to answer tough questions using data.
This was my favorite class of the specialization. It was taught very well, and I felt like everything I learned in the previous classes were finally coming together.
This course was really informative and extremely efficient by letting you know just the few basics needed to build some quite advanced models such as random forest..
