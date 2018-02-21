About this Course

What you will learn

  • Use the basic components of building and applying prediction functions

  • Understand concepts such as training and tests sets, overfitting, and error rates

  • Describe machine learning methods such as regression or classification trees

  • Explain the complete process of building prediction functions

Skills you will gain

  • Random Forest
  • Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
  • Machine Learning
  • R Programming
Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Prediction, Errors, and Cross Validation

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 73 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: The Caret Package

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 96 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3: Predicting with trees, Random Forests, & Model Based Predictions

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Regularized Regression and Combining Predictors

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

