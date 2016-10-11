About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create a useful data product for the public

  • Apply your exploratory data analysis skills

  • Build an efficient and accurate prediction model

  • Produce a presentation deck to showcase your findings

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Machine Learning
  • R Programming
  • Natural Language Processing
Instructors

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Overview, Understanding the Problem, and Getting the Data

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Exploratory Data Analysis and Modeling

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Prediction Model

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Creative Exploration

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

