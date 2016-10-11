The capstone project class will allow students to create a usable/public data product that can be used to show your skills to potential employers. Projects will be drawn from real-world problems and will be conducted with industry, government, and academic partners.
Create a useful data product for the public
Apply your exploratory data analysis skills
Build an efficient and accurate prediction model
Produce a presentation deck to showcase your findings
- Data Science
- Machine Learning
- R Programming
- Natural Language Processing
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Overview, Understanding the Problem, and Getting the Data
This week, we introduce the project so you can get a clear grip on the problem at hand and begin working with the dataset.
Exploratory Data Analysis and Modeling
This week, we move on to the next tasks, exploratory data analysis and modeling. You'll also submit your milestone report and review submissions from your classmates.
Prediction Model
This week, you'll build and evaluate your prediction model. The goal is to make your model efficient and accurate.
Creative Exploration
This week's goal is to improve the predictive accuracy while reducing computational runtime and model complexity.
Simply brilliant ! Fantastic exposure to Natural Language Processing! Learnt a ton about various NLP algorithms for anyone who aspires to be a Data Scientist !
This course was very challenging. It resembled a real world task, where an idea is presented and it is up to the user to research methods and processes for the best outcome.
This class was a huge challenge for me, but it pushed me to learn a whole lot and practice many of the skills that I had learned in previous courses! I had a lot of fun, too. Thanks!
Great finish to an excellent specialisation. It's actually opened up some excellent career options for me and I am very grateful to the instructions and Coursera for providing the platform.
