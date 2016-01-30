Statistical inference is the process of drawing conclusions about populations or scientific truths from data. There are many modes of performing inference including statistical modeling, data oriented strategies and explicit use of designs and randomization in analyses. Furthermore, there are broad theories (frequentists, Bayesian, likelihood, design based, …) and numerous complexities (missing data, observed and unobserved confounding, biases) for performing inference. A practitioner can often be left in a debilitating maze of techniques, philosophies and nuance. This course presents the fundamentals of inference in a practical approach for getting things done. After taking this course, students will understand the broad directions of statistical inference and use this information for making informed choices in analyzing data.
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand the process of drawing conclusions about populations or scientific truths from data
Describe variability, distributions, limits, and confidence intervals
Use p-values, confidence intervals, and permutation tests
Make informed data analysis decisions
Skills you will gain
- Statistics
- Statistical Inference
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Probability & Expected Values
This week, we'll focus on the fundamentals including probability, random variables, expectations and more.
Week 2: Variability, Distribution, & Asymptotics
We're going to tackle variability, distributions, limits, and confidence intervals.
Week: Intervals, Testing, & Pvalues
We will be taking a look at intervals, testing, and pvalues in this lesson.
Week 4: Power, Bootstrapping, & Permutation Tests
We will begin looking into power, bootstrapping, and permutation tests.
Reviews
- 5 stars57.43%
- 4 stars23.22%
- 3 stars10.08%
- 2 stars4.54%
- 1 star4.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM STATISTICAL INFERENCE
Course is compressed with lots of statistical concepts. Which is very good as most must know concepts are imparted. Lots of extra reading is required to gain all insights. Very good motivating start .
I found this course really good introduction to statistical inference. I did find it quite challenging but I can go away from this course having a greater understanding of Statistical Inference
the teachers were awesome in this course. I liked this course a lot.Understood it properly.Thanks to all the beloved teachers and mentors who toiled hard to make these course easy to handle.Gracious!
In my opinion, this course is fundamental to Statistics and therefore Machine Learning. It is well explained, although it requires students to work on more mathematical aspect in parallel.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.