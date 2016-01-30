About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand the process of drawing conclusions about populations or scientific truths from data

  • Describe variability, distributions, limits, and confidence intervals

  • Use p-values, confidence intervals, and permutation tests

  • Make informed data analysis decisions

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Statistical Inference
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 hours to complete

Week 1: Probability & Expected Values

18 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Week 2: Variability, Distribution, & Asymptotics

11 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 76 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

12 hours to complete

Week: Intervals, Testing, & Pvalues

12 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 83 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

13 hours to complete

Week 4: Power, Bootstrapping, & Permutation Tests

13 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 86 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

