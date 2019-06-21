About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Statistics with Python Specialization
Intermediate Level

High school algebra, successful completion of Course 1 in this specialization or equivalent background

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Determine assumptions needed to calculate confidence intervals for their respective population parameters.

  • Create confidence intervals in Python and interpret the results.

  • Review how inferential procedures are applied and interpreted step by step when analyzing real data.

  • Run hypothesis tests in Python and interpret the results.

Skills you will gain

  • Confidence Interval
  • Python Programming
  • Statistical Inference
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Instructors

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

WEEK 1 - OVERVIEW & INFERENCE PROCEDURES

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

WEEK 2 - CONFIDENCE INTERVALS

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 118 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

WEEK 3 - HYPOTHESIS TESTING

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 138 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

WEEK 4 - LEARNER APPLICATION

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 77 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

