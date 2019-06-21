In this course, we will explore basic principles behind using data for estimation and for assessing theories. We will analyze both categorical data and quantitative data, starting with one population techniques and expanding to handle comparisons of two populations. We will learn how to construct confidence intervals. We will also use sample data to assess whether or not a theory about the value of a parameter is consistent with the data. A major focus will be on interpreting inferential results appropriately.
High school algebra, successful completion of Course 1 in this specialization or equivalent background
Determine assumptions needed to calculate confidence intervals for their respective population parameters.
Create confidence intervals in Python and interpret the results.
Review how inferential procedures are applied and interpreted step by step when analyzing real data.
Run hypothesis tests in Python and interpret the results.
- Confidence Interval
- Python Programming
- Statistical Inference
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
WEEK 1 - OVERVIEW & INFERENCE PROCEDURES
In this first week, we’ll review the course syllabus and discover the various concepts and objectives to be mastered in weeks to come. You’ll be introduced to inference methods and some of the research questions we’ll discuss in the course, as well as an overall framework for making decisions using data, considerations for how you make those decisions, and evaluating errors that you may have made.
WEEK 2 - CONFIDENCE INTERVALS
In this second week, we will learn about estimating population parameters via confidence intervals. You will be introduced to five different types of population parameters, assumptions needed to calculate a confidence interval for each of these five parameters, and how to calculate confidence intervals. Quizzes will appear throughout the week to test your understanding. In addition, you’ll learn how to create confidence intervals in Python.
WEEK 3 - HYPOTHESIS TESTING
In week three, we’ll learn how to test various hypotheses - using the five different analysis methods covered in the previous week. We’ll discuss the importance of various factors and assumptions with hypothesis testing and learn to interpret our results. We will also review how to distinguish which procedure is appropriate for the research question at hand. Quizzes and a peer assessment will appear throughout the week to test your understanding.
WEEK 4 - LEARNER APPLICATION
In the final week of this course, we will walk through several examples and case studies that illustrate applications of the inferential procedures discussed in prior weeks. Learners will see examples of well-formulated research questions related to the study designs and data sets that we have discussed thus far, and via both confidence interval estimation and formal hypothesis testing, we will formulate inferential responses to those questions.
Great course with practical experience with Python. There are many courses that teach statistics with R but this is the first one to do so in Python.
Good theoretical foundation, but lacks explanation on python libraries extensively used in the course.
Great in-depth content of further statistics, applied using Python Jupyter Notebooks. Python Code was comprehensive and enabled easy following.
A very in-depth learning material for inferential statistics. Very good explanation of p-value which clarifies some of the prevailing misunderstandings.
This specialization is designed to teach learners beginning and intermediate concepts of statistical analysis using the Python programming language. Learners will learn where data come from, what types of data can be collected, study data design, data management, and how to effectively carry out data exploration and visualization. They will be able to utilize data for estimation and assessing theories, construct confidence intervals, interpret inferential results, and apply more advanced statistical modeling procedures. Finally, they will learn the importance of and be able to connect research questions to the statistical and data analysis methods taught to them.
