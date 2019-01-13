BS
Jan 17, 2020
I am very thankful to you sir.. i have learned so much great things through this course.\n\nthis course is very helpful for my career. i would like to learn more courses from you. thank you so much.
Sep 17, 2019
Good course, but the last of three was the most difficult one. I hope that it were a good introduction to the fascinating world of statistics and data science
By Kristoffer H•
Jan 13, 2019
If you don't already understand the topic don't bother with this course, the lectures are 95% hand waving and showing formulas they don't explain how to make sense of and then the quizzes are answering questions on what they didn't bother to explain.
By David Z•
Feb 10, 2019
Great lecture content, poor quiz design. Hard to apply any of the concepts that you learn.
By Michael L•
Jan 20, 2020
I was looking for an application course that would help with using Python with real world data. This was a theory course that added a small poorly explained notebook and a very brief lecture which didn't explain the code very well. If you're looking for a statistics theory course this might be fore you. If you're looking for how to use Python in the real world, I might look at other courses first.
By Flo•
Mar 23, 2020
The most impressive part is Week 2 Linear and Logistic Regression model fitting, Professor Brenda is Brilliant! She has the magic to explain complicated and abstract concept into a very easily understandable ones. Thanks her a lot! Also I was impressive on Week 4 Bayesian approaches courses. Thanks Mark Kurzeja. I think He is a very qualified teacher and prepare for this course content very careful and take it seriously. He also gives a very clear mind to understand those abstract statistic concept!
Overall, the series of Statistic with Python are impressive! You can really learn something useful and the course design is scientific. All teachers in all courses are very good!
By Viraj J•
Jul 18, 2020
Well-structured and adeptly delivered course.
A perfect introduction to regression analyses and more advanced statistical modeling procedures that are frequently used in practical scenarios to conduct in-depth data analyses and make accurate data-driven predictions. Students, independent learners and industry professionals who wish to understand the intricacies of assessing good predictive models can start off their analytical journey with this course.
By Matteo L•
Apr 4, 2020
I think the content here is great and Mr. West is a wonderful teacher. That being said I do believe the multi-level regression model topics were quite difficult to understand and it did feel like some of the content was a bit rushed in week 3. It would have been nice to go over some non-linear regression as well as I did appreciate week 4 but I am not sure these special topics were as useful as the previous topics. Weeks 3 and 4 could have been used to dilute the content a little bit to go into multi-level regression a little bit more in depth and maybe look at non-linear regression. On a side note, I though the pdf files explaining linear regression and logistic regression as extra reading were absolutely fantastic to clear things up. I am sure the course would benefit from more content like that.
By Jerrold•
Mar 17, 2021
Overall this course was okay at best. It DOES NOT lack depth nor are the notebooks poorly explained. Many high level mathematical concepts are covered in this course and it is not shallow at all. The python notebooks are robust, and are excellent examples of statistical coding. But it badly lacks a bridge to take the student from simple theory to high level theory, the lectures are very poorly designed and are just bad at transmitting the subject content, critical explanations of terms and mathematical processes are lacking, and I had to google many intermediate statistical concepts and explanations just to understand what was going on; this is not a course for people with no statistical and probability background
I was really disappointed with week 3 and 4 of this course and only managed to learn a few basic lessons despite being able to pass the quizzes. I would recommend that they take out course 3 of the specialization and only add it back after revising and revamping course 3.
17/3/21
By Minas-Marios V•
May 6, 2020
This course does a nice work introducing the concepts of model fitting, especially during the first two weeks where the emphasis is on multiple linear regression and logistic regression. Professor West does a great job focusing on the theory that one needs to know before applying any modeling, and there is quite a lot of Python material at the end that the learner will have to explore mostly on his own, since the corresponding videos are somewhat lacking in depth. Week 3, on the other hand, introduces some very interesting but advanced concepts that can be quite hard to grasp, especially for learners that haven't had much experience with classic statistical model fitting. Week 4 is mostly an introduction to Bayesian Models, but nothing deep.
Overall, I was a bit disappointed with how the course was structured, and the fast pacing after Week 2 might discourage learners. I would recommend the couse however to anyone wanting to really follow up on the material covered, especially from a Statistics perspective (not Data Science-wise).
By George P•
Jan 2, 2021
Overall a fair course , but i felt it was a bit too fast paced and more focused on theoritical statistics with serious lack in Pyrhon practising.I mena the notebooks were a great deal but the instractions on them and the video coures were not what i expected compared to previous lectures.It was a little bit difficult to follow on with the theoritical courses - weren't explanatory enough for me. And for sure i needed more Python practsing , lecturing and of course assessments.
By Zengxiting•
May 5, 2020
The course inspires me to think more about how to use statistical theory in some application fields. Specially the python exercises such as multilevel regression and marginal regression is very helpful in understanding their concepts. However, in my opinion, it is better to add some more pratical Python source code or give some learning links in Github. For example, I have not understanded what is Bayesian regression even with the help of the source code given by the course until I found a source code in Github. From my own experience, a good piece of source code surpasses a long-time oral explaination.
By HUNG H L•
Aug 1, 2019
Thank you for creating this course. I have learned basic knowledge to succeed my incoming business education. I have a bachelor degree of laws and am transferring to a master of management. I used this course to learn the prior knowledge that I need about statistics. I finished this specialization and feel more confident about the numerical analysis. Thank you again Michigan Online for your great courses!
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Pierre C•
Aug 6, 2020
Really well explained, maybe a bit long on some aspects but really great overall. The best of the three courses especially considering that's the "practical one"
By Vinicius d O•
Sep 18, 2019
By Elliot T•
Jul 1, 2020
Awesome overview about what can we do with statictics knowlegde! Half theory, half practice with Python is a great format
By Nadine A•
Dec 20, 2019
Challenging but excellent course, especially how content was organized and examples used to explain concepts
By JIANG X•
Jun 30, 2019
Really thorough and in-depth material about statistical models with python.
By Aayush G•
May 29, 2019
I must say that this is a must take course for ones who are aspiring a career in Data Science. All the concepts were laid out so beautifully and it was explained very clearly with visualisations of each real-life-examples. I enrolled in this specialisation before starting my Machine Learning so that I have all the necessary fundamentals of Statistics. Brady Sir & Brendra Ma'am are simply phenomenal, the way they explain the concepts are incredible. The concepts gets etched in one's memory.
By Tobias R•
Mar 9, 2019
The content itself is great but some notebooks were a bit unready. Otherwise great course!
By Lorenzo R N•
Jan 9, 2021
This course wants to do too much. Week 3 and week 4 are like a math course but without the math so it's really hard to understand what's going on.
By Houtan G J•
Jul 18, 2020
This is the worst course I have ever wasted my time and patient on it. I don't understand how can a specialization with net materials including at most 30pages of pdf and 2 hours video get stretched for 12 weeks in lengthy boring videos mostly by young students who don't have a deep understanding of what they are talking about!! just to give you how pointless this specialization is I finished the 3rd course week 3 and 4 in 5 min by just solving quizes. this specialization explains ideas and materials which are so simple that you could grasp in 2 minute if explained by a knowledgable teacher, in hours on non sense boring repetitive shallow talks. no math explained properly, no plot explained properly. there are hours of videos that TAs going through notebooks and reading the code already written with no explanation of underlying mechanisms, which could shorten the specialization by removing them. I can't understand why this specialization is popular! maybe because you can get certificate without watching anything!
By Tamer G•
Jun 26, 2021
the focus only on statistics not python which I think is the main reason for every one who enrolled in this course, it was even too much fast for statistics and very poor python assessment and tutorials, I don't recommend this course to any one.
By Akash A•
Jul 23, 2020
This was a poorly designed course compared to other online courses. A lot of different topics were covered without going into depth of any topic. Week 3 and Week 4 topics are not valuable at all.
By Kaiquan M•
Jan 7, 2022
In this "Fitting Statistical Models to Data with Python" course, you will learn about 1. Variables, multicollinearity, study designs 2. Fitting statistical models to independent data - continuous (linear regression) and binary dependent variables (logistic regression) 3. Fitting statistical models to dependent data - Multi-level models (model fixed and random effects on the intercept and cluster terms) and Marginal models 4. Introduction to the Bayesian Statistics The course covered lecture videos, well-prepared readings, Jupyter notebooks to introduce concepts as well as practice notebooks, lab walkthroughs and quizzes. Brady may speak alittle too fast, especially when it comes to long sentences, so you may need to rewind certain segments of the videos numerous times to revisit some concepts as you reflect and learn. Discussion forums were also actively monitored by a TA who got back to me usually within a day, which helped to unblock conceptual roadblocks quickly. You may encounter some issues with the Coursera platform: 1. Labs may fail to load at times, even after following instructions to restart the machine which your lab runs from 2. Your discussion forum comments may disappear right after you post. Remember to copy your comment somewhere else (e.g. on a notepad) as you may need to refresh the page and post your comment again.
By Mark M•
Apr 15, 2020
Pretty good, but a lot more video lectures than I'd like. I don't really learn from watching, at least not while actively participating.
That said, the course is super informative and the supporting materials are relevant to what's being discussed for the week. I definitely plan to review some of the lectures to try and catch anything that I may have missed or just to reinforce the concepts that were presented.