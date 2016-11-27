About this Course

Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Unit 1: Prior to the Operating Room

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 95 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Unit 2: In the Operating Room and Getting to the Cataract

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Unit 3: Removing the Cataract and Intraocular Lens Placement

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Unit 4: Cataract Complications and Extras

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

