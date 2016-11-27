This comprehensive course will give you the fundamental knowledge needed to begin performing cataract surgery by phacoemulsification and extracapsular removal. Each step from preoperative evaluation to postoperative care will be covered to help prepare you for the operating room.
Introduction to Cataract Surgery
University of Michigan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Unit 1: Prior to the Operating Room
This unit describes what needs to take place prior to getting the patient to the operating room. Although this unit may seem trivial, knowing when to make the decision to do surgery, having a good informed consent discussion, selecting an intraocular lens and anesthetic type are critical to a successful surgery and happy patient.
Unit 2: In the Operating Room and Getting to the Cataract
This unit begins in the operating room after the patient is prepped and draped. It covers each step needed for you to access the lens. Once you begin operating, you will realize that each step of surgery has a domino effect. If the beginning steps are not done skillfully, it will make the rest of the case more difficult.
Unit 3: Removing the Cataract and Intraocular Lens Placement
This unit is where all the fun begins. The lectures cover lens and cortex removal. We also discuss intraocular lenses and their insertion into the eye. While lens removal is the most critical step of surgery, it is also where the most serious complications occur, so pay attention!
Unit 4: Cataract Complications and Extras
This unit covers some additional tools and strategies you will need to manage complications and difficult cataracts. Just like every person isn’t the same, neither is every cataract. Fortunately, we have many tips and tricks that will help you succeed no matter what type of cataract you tackle.
FULL OF ALL INFORMATION AND TEACHING FOR BEGINNERS CATARACT SURGEONS VERY NICE COURSE
Excellent course for introducing to cataract surgery and knowing basic concepts no one can miss before doing it in practice.
Very thorough course, really enjoyed the content! Thanks for making this available:)
Great great course to understand the steps of Cataract surgeries especially prior to go to the OR to observe what the surgeon is doing.
