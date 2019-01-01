Clinical Assistant Professor
Elizabeth Du MD, has a busy general ophthalmology practice in Northville, Michigan, a satellite clinic of the Kellogg Eye Center. She also supervises residents from the University of Michigan Ophthalmology Residency program at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. She graduated from Wayne State School of Medicine and did her Ophthalmology Residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
To put together a comprehensive course, Elizabeth collaborated with several renowned ophthalmologists: Susan Thoms MD, Amit Tandon MD, Tina Turner MD, Alan Sugar MD, David Chang MD, Theresa Cooney MD, Roni Shtein MD, Jill Bixler MD, Denise John MD FRCSC, Adrienne West MD, Chris Hood MD, Rebecca Wu MD, Paul Lichter MD, David Cooke MD, Paula Anne Newman-Casey MD MS, Josh Vrabec, MD, Jonathan Green, MD.