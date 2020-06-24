About this Course

What you will learn

  • Trauma mechanisms and their sequelae

    Fracture localization

    Fracture classification

    Fracture treatment according to gold standard

Skills you will gain

  • Trauma diagnostics
  • Trauma rehabilitation
  • Fracture Treatment
  • Fracture localization
  • Fracture classification
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Technische Universität München (TUM)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 126 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 68 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 51 min)

