Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Basics of Trauma Surgery by Technische Universität München (TUM)

4.5
stars
151 ratings
53 reviews

About the Course

This course imparts a wide range of basic knowledge and skills in the field of trauma surgical and orthopedic treatment of patients. To facilitate this, the course employs a new concept of information transfer. We follow a scientific approach and a sophisticated combination of modern teaching methods to vividly impart the taught contents. This included case-based learning, comprehensive factual knowledge, and consecutive quizzes, which help to better memorize the learned contents and later employ them in everyday situations in the field of trauma surgery. The course participants are introduced to the multi-faceted field of the treatment of trauma patients. Different trauma mechanism and their sequelae are elucidated, as well as the respective gold standard of medical treatment of these injuries by means of modern trauma surgery. All episodes – of which each one is dedicated to a distinct pathology – follow the same approach: • Introduction and/or repetition of the anatomic principles • Prelude of the topic by means of a film • Classification of the treated wound, e.g. according to AO • Summary of relevant and current therapeutic options • Each episode is interspersed with short quizzes to immediately recapitulate the learned contents and which will help solving the exam quizzes The course was compiled by an interdisciplinary team of internationally renowned experts from the special field of orthopedic surgery from Germany. Depending on the respective consultant’s specialization, suitable case scenarios from our clinic are presented. Dieser Kurs ist auch in deutscher Sprache verfügbar. Für die ursprüngliche, deutsche Version des Kurses besuchen Sie bitte https://www.coursera.org/learn/unfallchirurgie....

Top reviews

DD

Jun 8, 2020

It is a best and very informative course , i extremely happy for doing this course.\n\nalways prefer to join many courses from this site. the way of teaching is extraordinary.\n\nthank u very much .

TS

Apr 25, 2020

It was an awesome course, particularly the case based learning was really helpful. Gained a new insight into the management of fractures. Learnt a little bit of German too, haha.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 53 Reviews for The Basics of Trauma Surgery

By Joseph P

Apr 3, 2020

The description of the course states that it is delivered in English with German subtitles.... it is literally the exact opposite. There's no way I would have paid for this course if it was clearly stated that there is not one single sentence of spoken English. Content, sure that was fine, but come on....

By Dineshwaran R

May 14, 2020

English version not up to the mark

By Tehzeeb S

Apr 26, 2020

By Nick M

Aug 16, 2020

overall very good but as an English speaker with little German ability would prefer if all the important slides were also in English

By Elena J

Aug 26, 2020

In the description of the course, it is said that english audio is an option. But it is not. The only option is with german audio and english subtitles

By Ishan P D

Aug 11, 2020

Not in English language. Very hard to read and watch the video

By Anurag D

Apr 27, 2020

Helped me a lot and was particularly useful to me as i will be starting my orthopaedic residency within a month!!!

By Yash M

May 13, 2020

Excellent course for new trauma surgeons.

By Muhammet Ş F

May 11, 2020

best online experience in orthopedic :)

By jesus l

Aug 1, 2020

Great course! however, i must suggest you tu revise the sinchronicity of the english subtitles and the slides and german audio ! Its very annoying that in all videos the subtitles are not synchronised with the german audio nor the slides ! thanks all the same

By FLAVIA I

Jan 27, 2021

Great course, should translate in Italian...

By Shahpoor A S

Sep 24, 2020

Not in English Language

By Arturo v

Oct 20, 2021

It was an amazing course, all the videos where great. The only thing I didn't liked much is that almost every video has an issue with the timing of the subtitles, so i became really hard to concentrate either on the slides and the voice explanation (i don't know enough german) or on the subtitles to get to a complete understanding of what is going on. I had to stop evey 2 minutes to translate the slide. This made the learning process a lot slower and I wasn't able to enjoy all the acted situations.

By Bryan N C L

Aug 20, 2020

Was a great experience of knowledge and learning a lot, but it is necessary to correct the subtitles, because it is something difficult to understand all the concepts. Of course you will need to check the info with another sources, but wpuld be amazing to have a look in the tools of the same course. By the way, great way to learn and get inside the trauma world. THANKS A LOT

By DAWAR R

Jun 9, 2020

By Natalia C

Mar 17, 2021

Excelente curso para medicos, tiene material organizado y actualizado, adicionalmente los casos clinicos son utiles para aplicar lo aprendico en cada episodio.

By María J B C

May 1, 2021

It is an amazing course, I´ve learned a lot and thank you for doing such great academic videos which help us to deal with certain situations in the real life.

By Kermit H

May 1, 2022

​Tons of information. English subtitles sometimes don't synchronize with spoken German. But, a useful course that is very well produced.

By Luis A V A

Aug 1, 2020

Excellent for learning new basic things, very interesting. Despite its in german subtitles are very usefull and also the ppts.

By Ivan P

Jul 17, 2020

Excellent course! the fact that is based on clinical cases makes it easier to understand and withhold the topics.

By Leandro A C

Jun 25, 2020

Great course. I am an Orthopaedic Surgery resident and I have found this course very useful. Highly recommended.

By Mathew C

May 4, 2022

Wonderful course with excellent slides and very creative visual aid. huge thanks to the team for their effort!

By Yasir K

Oct 23, 2021

this course is a advanced knowledge about how to deal with the patients in critical situation

By Ovamelia J

Oct 17, 2020

Thank you so much, it really helps me in improving my knowledge about trauma surgery

By Santiago C M

Jul 24, 2020

A great and very complete course. Thanks and congratulations from Bogota, Colombia.

