DD
Jun 8, 2020
It is a best and very informative course , i extremely happy for doing this course.\n\nalways prefer to join many courses from this site. the way of teaching is extraordinary.\n\nthank u very much .
TS
Apr 25, 2020
It was an awesome course, particularly the case based learning was really helpful. Gained a new insight into the management of fractures. Learnt a little bit of German too, haha.
By Joseph P•
Apr 3, 2020
The description of the course states that it is delivered in English with German subtitles.... it is literally the exact opposite. There's no way I would have paid for this course if it was clearly stated that there is not one single sentence of spoken English. Content, sure that was fine, but come on....
By Dineshwaran R•
May 14, 2020
English version not up to the mark
By Tehzeeb S•
Apr 26, 2020
By Nick M•
Aug 16, 2020
overall very good but as an English speaker with little German ability would prefer if all the important slides were also in English
By Elena J•
Aug 26, 2020
In the description of the course, it is said that english audio is an option. But it is not. The only option is with german audio and english subtitles
By Ishan P D•
Aug 11, 2020
Not in English language. Very hard to read and watch the video
By Anurag D•
Apr 27, 2020
Helped me a lot and was particularly useful to me as i will be starting my orthopaedic residency within a month!!!
By Yash M•
May 13, 2020
Excellent course for new trauma surgeons.
By Muhammet Ş F•
May 11, 2020
best online experience in orthopedic :)
By jesus l•
Aug 1, 2020
Great course! however, i must suggest you tu revise the sinchronicity of the english subtitles and the slides and german audio ! Its very annoying that in all videos the subtitles are not synchronised with the german audio nor the slides ! thanks all the same
By FLAVIA I•
Jan 27, 2021
Great course, should translate in Italian...
By Shahpoor A S•
Sep 24, 2020
Not in English Language
By Arturo v•
Oct 20, 2021
It was an amazing course, all the videos where great. The only thing I didn't liked much is that almost every video has an issue with the timing of the subtitles, so i became really hard to concentrate either on the slides and the voice explanation (i don't know enough german) or on the subtitles to get to a complete understanding of what is going on. I had to stop evey 2 minutes to translate the slide. This made the learning process a lot slower and I wasn't able to enjoy all the acted situations.
By Bryan N C L•
Aug 20, 2020
Was a great experience of knowledge and learning a lot, but it is necessary to correct the subtitles, because it is something difficult to understand all the concepts. Of course you will need to check the info with another sources, but wpuld be amazing to have a look in the tools of the same course. By the way, great way to learn and get inside the trauma world. THANKS A LOT
By DAWAR R•
Jun 9, 2020
By Natalia C•
Mar 17, 2021
Excelente curso para medicos, tiene material organizado y actualizado, adicionalmente los casos clinicos son utiles para aplicar lo aprendico en cada episodio.
By María J B C•
May 1, 2021
It is an amazing course, I´ve learned a lot and thank you for doing such great academic videos which help us to deal with certain situations in the real life.
By Kermit H•
May 1, 2022
Tons of information. English subtitles sometimes don't synchronize with spoken German. But, a useful course that is very well produced.
By Luis A V A•
Aug 1, 2020
Excellent for learning new basic things, very interesting. Despite its in german subtitles are very usefull and also the ppts.
By Ivan P•
Jul 17, 2020
Excellent course! the fact that is based on clinical cases makes it easier to understand and withhold the topics.
By Leandro A C•
Jun 25, 2020
Great course. I am an Orthopaedic Surgery resident and I have found this course very useful. Highly recommended.
By Mathew C•
May 4, 2022
Wonderful course with excellent slides and very creative visual aid. huge thanks to the team for their effort!
By Yasir K•
Oct 23, 2021
this course is a advanced knowledge about how to deal with the patients in critical situation
By Ovamelia J•
Oct 17, 2020
Thank you so much, it really helps me in improving my knowledge about trauma surgery
By Santiago C M•
Jul 24, 2020
A great and very complete course. Thanks and congratulations from Bogota, Colombia.