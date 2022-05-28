About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
German

What you will learn

  • Set up R, R-Studio, Github and other useful tools

  • Understand the data, problems, and tools that data analysts use

  • Explain essential study design concepts

  • Create a Github repository

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
German

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Data Science – Grundlagen

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

R und RStudio

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Versionskontrolle und GitHub

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

R Markdown, wissenschaftliches Denken und Big Data

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder