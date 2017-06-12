LG
Jun 8, 2020
Excellent course. Full of useful information. I would only have liked better that some slides with hard facts-data had their references written.
SK
Jan 12, 2021
Great great course to understand the steps of Cataract surgeries especially prior to go to the OR to observe what the surgeon is doing.
By Jorge R•
Jun 12, 2017
Excellent course for introducing to cataract surgery and knowing basic concepts no one can miss before doing it in practice.
By Pratyush D•
Feb 2, 2021
One of the best course in cataract surgery. Very well explained in details by all the faculties. Glad to be a part of it
By Ahmed A A•
May 12, 2019
Needs More detailed videos with commentary
By Hany D•
Oct 27, 2020
Since they wanna me to pay 45$ to get certificate even I’m student and don’t have money for it and it’s not free course unlike all others free courses online .
By Rose C•
Oct 2, 2021
Although this was a very lengthy course... The videos (most of them) were so informative~ rather scary in fact! It seems like some of the procedures would be so damaging to the eye... I do know I have cataracts, and will need something done.. However; I'm not sure I can do it now..
By Irfana A•
Aug 17, 2020
Just Love the pattern of sharing all about the cataract surgery , this was a fantastic course to learn all about Cataract extraction, IOLs, etc
MANY MANY Thanks to respected Instructor and all team of Coursera for providing me such an excellent opportunity for clinical learning
By Denise T•
Feb 28, 2022
This is an excellent course for medical students, residents, operating room staff and allied health personnel to learn about cataract surgery. Excellent videos. Excellent explanations Lots of terminology, you need some background before taking this course.
By Jefry X M Q•
Jul 27, 2020
Thank you for the opportunity to take this course that I have long wanted to take. It is a high level course, however the different teachers took care to understand each of the topics. Many congratulations on this course to the Kellogg
By Gabriel B•
Aug 6, 2018
This is a great way to learn more about cataract surgery before facing this challenging but rewarding world! A "MUST" for any ophthalmology resident!
By Eduardo V•
Apr 22, 2018
Great intro to clinical evaluation and surgical approach for cataract extraction! It includes videos and interactive questions through the classes
By Lucas A G G•
Jun 9, 2020
By Sam B K•
Jan 13, 2021
By Azajul I N•
May 12, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. Thanks to the University of Michigan for launching this awesome program. Thanks a lot.
By Bilal M•
Aug 15, 2019
Excellent for beginners and those who wish to review. A complete package covering all aspects of Cataract Surgery.
By Marcia A H•
Jun 18, 2016
Excelente!!!! Muy bien explicado haciendo enfasis en el repaso en los puntos mas importantes de cada clase.
By D S S•
Jun 8, 2021
This course is highly informative and helps improve ones basic skills in the field of ophthalmology.
By Dr K S•
May 18, 2020
useful topics and all practical problems well covered in course syllabus. Helpful for beginners.
By Athar S•
Dec 26, 2016
Excellent introductory course for those beginning to learn and perform cataract surgery!
By Jesús L B•
May 5, 2020
muy buen curso, mas que suficiente para aprender lo basico sobre la cirugia de catarata
By Jonathan M•
Aug 10, 2019
Very thorough course, really enjoyed the content! Thanks for making this available:)
By Muhamed A•
Nov 28, 2016
FULL OF ALL INFORMATION AND TEACHING FOR BEGINNERS CATARACT SURGEONS
VERY NICE COURSE
By Dr. A J R P•
Oct 22, 2020
EXCELENTE!, ES EL MEJOR CURSO VIRTUAL QUE HE HECHO. MUY COMPETO E INTERACTIVO!,
By JOÃƒO M L P•
Jun 18, 2017
great course! I Hope to see more ophtalmology courses like this one
By Francisco F S N•
Nov 6, 2017
Excelente curso para aspirantes a oftalmología y residentes.