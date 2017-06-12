Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Cataract Surgery by University of Michigan

4.8
stars
238 ratings
55 reviews

About the Course

This comprehensive course will give you the fundamental knowledge needed to begin performing cataract surgery by phacoemulsification and extracapsular removal. Each step from preoperative evaluation to postoperative care will be covered to help prepare you for the operating room....

Top reviews

LG

Jun 8, 2020

Excellent course. Full of useful information. I would only have liked better that some slides with hard facts-data had their references written.

SK

Jan 12, 2021

Great great course to understand the steps of Cataract surgeries especially prior to go to the OR to observe what the surgeon is doing.

1 - 25 of 53 Reviews for Introduction to Cataract Surgery

By Jorge R

Jun 12, 2017

Excellent course for introducing to cataract surgery and knowing basic concepts no one can miss before doing it in practice.

By Pratyush D

Feb 2, 2021

One of the best course in cataract surgery. Very well explained in details by all the faculties. Glad to be a part of it

By Ahmed A A

May 12, 2019

Needs More detailed videos with commentary

By Hany D

Oct 27, 2020

Since they wanna me to pay 45$ to get certificate even I’m student and don’t have money for it and it’s not free course unlike all others free courses online .

By Rose C

Oct 2, 2021

Although this was a very lengthy course... The videos (most of them) were so informative~ rather scary in fact! It seems like some of the procedures would be so damaging to the eye... I do know I have cataracts, and will need something done.. However; I'm not sure I can do it now..

By Irfana A

Aug 17, 2020

Just Love the pattern of sharing all about the cataract surgery , this was a fantastic course to learn all about Cataract extraction, IOLs, etc

MANY MANY Thanks to respected Instructor and all team of Coursera for providing me such an excellent opportunity for clinical learning

By Denise T

Feb 28, 2022

T​his is an excellent course for medical students, residents, operating room staff and allied health personnel to learn about cataract surgery. Excellent videos. Excellent explanations Lots of terminology, you need some background before taking this course.

By Jefry X M Q

Jul 27, 2020

Thank you for the opportunity to take this course that I have long wanted to take. It is a high level course, however the different teachers took care to understand each of the topics. Many congratulations on this course to the Kellogg

By Gabriel B

Aug 6, 2018

This is a great way to learn more about cataract surgery before facing this challenging but rewarding world! A "MUST" for any ophthalmology resident!

By Eduardo V

Apr 22, 2018

Great intro to clinical evaluation and surgical approach for cataract extraction! It includes videos and interactive questions through the classes

By Lucas A G G

Jun 9, 2020

Excellent course. Full of useful information. I would only have liked better that some slides with hard facts-data had their references written.

By Sam B K

Jan 13, 2021

Great great course to understand the steps of Cataract surgeries especially prior to go to the OR to observe what the surgeon is doing.

By Azajul I N

May 12, 2020

I really enjoyed this course. Thanks to the University of Michigan for launching this awesome program. Thanks a lot.

By Bilal M

Aug 15, 2019

Excellent for beginners and those who wish to review. A complete package covering all aspects of Cataract Surgery.

By Marcia A H

Jun 18, 2016

Excelente!!!! Muy bien explicado haciendo enfasis en el repaso en los puntos mas importantes de cada clase.

By D S S

Jun 8, 2021

This course is highly informative and helps improve ones basic skills in the field of ophthalmology.

By Dr K S

May 18, 2020

useful topics and all practical problems well covered in course syllabus. Helpful for beginners.

By Athar S

Dec 26, 2016

Excellent introductory course for those beginning to learn and perform cataract surgery!

By Jesús L B

May 5, 2020

muy buen curso, mas que suficiente para aprender lo basico sobre la cirugia de catarata

By Jonathan M

Aug 10, 2019

Very thorough course, really enjoyed the content! Thanks for making this available:)

By Muhamed A

Nov 28, 2016

FULL OF ALL INFORMATION AND TEACHING FOR BEGINNERS CATARACT SURGEONS

VERY NICE COURSE

By Dr. A J R P

Oct 22, 2020

EXCELENTE!, ES EL MEJOR CURSO VIRTUAL QUE HE HECHO. MUY COMPETO E INTERACTIVO!,

By JOÃƒO M L P

Jun 18, 2017

great course! I Hope to see more ophtalmology courses like this one

By Francisco F S N

Nov 6, 2017

Excelente curso para aspirantes a oftalmología y residentes.

