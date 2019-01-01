Dr. Matthew Lorincz is Co-Director of the Sports Neurology clinic, Michigan NeuroSport and an Associate Professor at the University of Michigan. Dr. Lorincz earned his MD and PhD at Wayne State University and completed residency and fellowship training in the Department of Neurology at the University of Michigan. He specializes in Sports Neurology with an emphasis on treatment of acute concussions and the long-term consequences of concussion, as well as management of neurological disorders in athletes.