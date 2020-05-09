Welcome to the Michigan Sport-Related Concussion Training Certification. In this course, you will learn about five key components of sport-related concussions: identify medical emergencies, debrief the Michigan Youth Concussion Legislature, review rest and rehabilitation principles after a concussion occurs, understand the return to learn and return to school progressions, and finally become knowledgeable of the potential long-term consequences of head impact exposure on brain health.
Steven Broglio, PhDProfessor, Kinesiology; Director, Michigan Concussion Center Director; NeuroTrauma Research Laboratory
James Eckner, MD, MSAssociate Professor, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) Director of Clinical Research, Michigan NeuroSport, PM&R Concussion Program Research Core Director, Michigan Concussion Center
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
This course can be completed in a single sitting and provides practical recommendations for taking care of athletes from injury to return to athletic activity.
All the information was hands on and very informative. As a personal trainer i was further educated on detecting any possible concussion symptoms. Much appreciated and thank you.
course made me wonder on how to develop specific legislations related to sports in our countries. this is a deep understanding about another context, specially on sport activities
As a Physical Therapist, this course is really helpful in my future practice as I deal with clients who may have experienced concussion.
