About this Course

6,849 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Michigan Sport-Related Concussion Training Certification

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MICHIGAN SPORT-RELATED CONCUSSION TRAINING CERTIFICATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder