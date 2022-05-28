About this Course

English

What you will learn

  • An introduction to biology from cells to higher multicellular organisms, past, present and future.

  • The principles of heredity and evolution.

  • The significance of meiosis and how germ cells are generated.

  • Sex determination and why there are (usually) two sexes and how this affects the natural history of living organisms.

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Introduction to the Course

Week
2

Week 2

Chapter 1 - Biodiversity

Week
3

Week 3

Chapter 2 - Evolution and Genetics

Week
4

Week 4

Chapter 3 - Meiosis and Gametes

