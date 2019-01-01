Steven Broglio is a Professor of Kinesiology and adjunct Professor of Neurology, and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Dr Broglio completed his training at the University of Georgia, took his first faculty position at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and has been at the University of Michigan since 2011. At Michigan, Dr. Broglio is the Director of the Michigan Concussion Center and the NeuroTrauma Research Laboratory where he oversees clinical care, educational outreach, and multi-disciplinary research aimed at fundamental questions on concussion prevention, identification, diagnosis, management, and outcomes. His research has been supported by the National Athletic Trainers’ Research and Education Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and the Department of Defense. Dr Broglio was awarded the Early Career Investigator Award by the International Brain Injury Association, the Early Career award by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, and Fellowship in the American College of Sports Medicine and National Athletic Trainers’ Association.