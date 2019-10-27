MC
Jun 15, 2021
course made me wonder on how to develop specific legislations related to sports in our countries. this is a deep understanding about another context, specially on sport activities
NH
May 9, 2020
All the information was hands on and very informative. As a personal trainer i was further educated on detecting any possible concussion symptoms. Much appreciated and thank you.
By DEBORAH T•
Oct 27, 2019
well presented & informative for anyone interested enough to take it.
By Keith M•
Sep 16, 2019
Good information covering concussions in a short time span.
By ABU T•
Oct 19, 2019
Excellent, easy to follow and in a professional way..
By Mustafa A K•
Sep 12, 2019
Very nice i really enjoyed learning this course!!
By Vinit A•
Feb 17, 2020
I learned how to identify the signs and symptoms of concussion in an athlete or a person after a blow to his head and timely removal of him off field as well as to call emergency medical services in time to avoid any serious complications due to head injury which are showing the more worsening signs and symptoms. thanks to this course to make me understand about the course of usual recovery and step wise activities to be undertaken for further full recovery from concussion injury. thank you. all the teaching faculty were informative and clear in there teachings
By Kim G•
Sep 24, 2019
Good short introduction to protocols when suspecting a concussion.
By Jeffrey A B•
Sep 22, 2019
I am a youth sports coach, and this was a great course which helped me learn to do the right thing when it comes to my student-athletes.
By Chijioke O•
Mar 30, 2020
This was really filled with vontent and simple enough.Huge appreciations.Now I know more about this topic
By Raina M•
Sep 29, 2019
As a youth sports coach this course was very helpful and ful
By Caspar L•
Apr 10, 2020
perfectly understandable, practical, & potentially useful.
By Ridhi R•
Sep 17, 2019
It's a very short and an informative course.
By Michael D M•
Sep 25, 2019
Excellent, well organized and relevant.
By THOMAS C B•
Oct 28, 2019
Well done. Great beginner course
By Erick V•
Dec 11, 2019
Excelente curso, muy didáctico.
By Dr. P K A•
Oct 26, 2019
Nice learning with them
By Annie! M C•
Dec 4, 2019
Great information.
By Jonathan C•
Oct 9, 2019
Good information.
By matthew b•
Oct 21, 2019
Very informative
By Ryan M•
Apr 23, 2020
It was informative and time well spent. Covered a variety of different scenarios and examples to be able to better identify and prevent/care for sport-related concussions.
By Michelle F•
Oct 29, 2019
Great review of information for medical professionals if not some new information when it comes to best-practice and clinical care for health providers working with athletes post-concussion.
By Neil H•
May 10, 2020
By Michael K•
Apr 21, 2020
I thought the course was very helpful understanding the various symptoms of a concussion or possible concussion as well the return and recovery protocols.
By Prasanth P•
Mar 24, 2020
very good course,detailing about concussion and return to play strategies post concussion i would suggest all the sports personal to take up this course
By Gregg•
Apr 6, 2020
Good for an understanding of concussion and how to deal with it in the correct ways over a the period of time.
By Joel S•
Apr 18, 2020
Provided the basic knowledge relating sports related concussion in the best and simplest way.Thank you.