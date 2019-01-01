Profile

Rogerio Castilho

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Rogério Castilho is an associate professor in the Department of Periodontics and Oral Medicine at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. He is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the College of Literature, Sciences, and the Arts (LSA), Undergraduate Education Department, at the University of Michigan. He received his DDS degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Campinas and his MS and Ph.D. degrees in Oral Pathology from the University of São Paulo, Brazil. He completed his postdoctoral training in Epithelial and Cancer Biology at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. Castilho’s research is funded by the NIH, and it focuses on epithelial regeneration, cancer biology, and the development and progression of chronic inflammatory diseases, including periodontal disease. He has published in several high profile journals, including Science, Cell Stem Cell, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Reports, Clinical Cancer Research, and Journal of Dental Research, among others. Dr. Castilho currently serves on the editorial board for the Journal of Dental Research and the Journal of Oral Pathology and Medicine. He also serves as an ad-hoc reviewer for over 20 different scientific journals, including Cell Stem Cell and Cancer Research, among others.

    Courses

    Dentistry 101

