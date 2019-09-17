Dentistry 101 is an introduction to the exciting and diverse field of dentistry through the lens of its many practitioners. If you’re interested in exploring dentistry as a profession, or if you’re ready to pursue a career in it and want to prepare yourself for dental school and the profession that lies ahead, Dentistry 101 will help you better envision the paths you can take.
Introduction & Choosing a Career Path in Dentistry
Further Specialty Areas of Dentistry
Areas of Enhancement in Dentistry
Dental Schools & Conclusion
I clearly understood about dental specialties after learning this course. Thank you so much.
the perfect course to take if you want to explore this career and where it leads you in life.
Loved this course so much! It helped me understand the basics of dentistry!
As a pre-dental student, this course was very helpful in expanding my understanding of the dental field. It was well-organized and very enjoyable for me!
