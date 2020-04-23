About this Course

16,815 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,746 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

8 minutes to complete

The Interplay Between Medicine and Dentistry

8 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Pain management: approaches and challenges

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Diabetic patients and their care

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Endocrine disorders: understanding thyroid cancer and osteoporosis

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE ORAL CAVITY: PORTAL TO HEALTH AND DISEASE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder