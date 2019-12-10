GR
Feb 6, 2018
extremely well crafted course by the best faculty there is.\n\nlearned a lot from this course.\n\nthank you coursera and thank you University of Pennsylvania for this amazing and informative course.
IK
Feb 3, 2022
It is a very well-presented, informative course. I really recommend it to anyone whose job includes working with oral cavity. Thank you, University of Pennsylvania for such an astounishing course :)
By DR.VIKAS K•
Dec 10, 2019
I am fortunate to have undertaken this course,I certainly attained a lot of knowledge which normally gathers dust.The style of the course is very pleasing and appealing.The tutors are so knowledgeable and well versed in their subject of expertise.They gave in depth information in a very straightforward simple format. I would like to congratulate them for creating such a wonderful course.Looking forward for my next one already.Thanks a lot for taking me along this ORAL JOURNEY.
By Marianne B•
Sep 10, 2019
Course was very informative and well presented. Good review of all categories. Very relevant facts that will be useful with my dental patient experience. Also very interesting for my personal knowledge of medical conditions, signs and symptoms and treatment options.
Thank you for the opportunity to experience this course in this format with a dedicated team of knowledgeable professionals.
By Paulo R N d R C•
May 16, 2020
Exceptional course in what concerns Medicine and it´s relation to the oral cavity. As a fellow international Dentistry student, It was very helpful and profoundly interesting, in a way that it allowed for a better and thorough compreension of various types of diseases, ranging from the Cardiology Field to the Oncology field, and their implications in oral health. Definitely a must for all Oral Health related professionals and/or students.
By Casto M•
Jul 9, 2020
Very pleased for having assited to this amazing and informative course. I really enjoyed the interdisciplinar aproach from the different physicians and the variety of topics that reaches this programme. Thank you Dr Stoopler and Dr Sollecito , also to the UPenn for such a nice programme.
-- A future spanish dentist . Casto Maciá-
By Marcia B•
Oct 1, 2020
This was a very informative and interesting course. The presentation format was great; I felt like I was in a classroom. The experts were really phenomenal and Dr. Uri was a fantastic facilitator. I would strongly recommend this course to anyone who is interested in healthcare.
By Gabriele M•
Jul 14, 2020
The Best course, without a doubt, we learned a lot about diseases that can affect the oral cavity, improving our skills, in addition to presenting the theory, they also presented what it is like in practice, that is, in real life, thus being a very complete course.
By Jackeline Q R•
Jan 14, 2021
La experiencia de haber completado este curso es gratificante. La estructura y dinámica de las clases son atractivas para el aprendizaje. La disertación de todos los temas muy bien explicadas por los docentes. Gracias Universidad de Pennsylvania
By Daniel H I•
Jun 12, 2020
Very well organized. Guides you smoothly through a very comprehensive explanation of how the oral cavity can be related to a multitude of systemic conditions. Enjoyed it a lot!
By JOHN Q•
Jan 3, 2018
Nice review. I'm an older retired dentist and this was an outstanding review for me. Thanks to y'all who developed and presented this course! Thanks. Dr John Quincy
By Jenny P•
Apr 21, 2018
As a dental professional, I found this to be an informative and well-organized course! I hope Coursera incorporates more dental-related courses for me to listen to.
By María d M V L•
Aug 7, 2021
Thanks so much for this course Dr. Sollecito, Dr. Stoopler and Dr. Hangorsky and the other doctors in the course.
El curso está muy bien hecho, personalmente me pareció más interesante la primera mitad del curso porque es lo que estaba buscando aprender. La segunda mitad es sobre canceres, está muy bien explicada toda la información y he aprendido muchísimo, Así mismo la foto de presentación del curso hace pensar que tal vez no es muy completo (es solo mi impresión u opinión), pero todo lo contrario, mil gracias, totalmente recomendado!!
By ISHA S•
Jul 25, 2019
As a fresh graduate from dental school and just getting into a dental practice, I think this course has helped me a lot as a healthcare professional because we need to teach the community that the oral cavity is indeed the portal to overall health and it is crucial to go for regular dental check-ups. I love how the course is designed and a fantastic opportunity to learn from such experienced teachers belonging to one of the top universities in the world.
By Aishwarya S•
Jul 5, 2020
I loved the way Dr.Eric and Dr.Tom explained the concepts. I have become a fan of their lectures and I have been curious about their lectures. The way of framing the course as an interactive session is awesome, rather than just explaining things from blackboards alone. The concepts were lucid and excellently explained. Looking forward to many such dentistry courses from the University of Penn. Thanking them for embedding knowledge in me.
By Leonidas S•
Jun 23, 2020
This course is very good for a dental student wanting to improve his/her knowledge on general health and provide appropriate practice to all his/her's patients. I would like some insight in the dental part of the course eg. more details on the guidelines. But this may be just because my dental school (Athens, Greece) is very strict on exams and practice when it comes to knowing these.
By Lillien•
Sep 8, 2019
I found this to be an interesting, informative, course/workshop; Dr. Uri Hangorsky, a wonderful host and knowledgeable guest speakers.
I delighted in taking this course, got off to a slow start, but bounced back.
Thank you. In the course and patience on my new journey of learning, many new, and former things.
I’m looking forward to another course, from this institution of learning.
By Hana F•
Jul 11, 2018
Thanks for a very well rounded course. As a dentist, it was a great revision for many topics I have learned, as well as some I had a hard time understanding at a deeper level. The conversations with the specialists were really well put together. The questions asked by Dr. Yuri were also excellent and helpful. I will certainly recommend this course to my colleagues.
By GH K•
Feb 11, 2021
It was a pleasure to participate in an oral medication course. I didn't know that oral health is related to other conditions of our bodies, so I learned a lot of things through this course. SInce I am not a university students, the terminology used by the professors was difficult and complex to me. at first However, it helped my knowledge of dentistry broaden.
By Juan G C M•
Oct 29, 2017
I think this a great topic in cutting edge dentistry and also I think this course will be a powerfull tool in comprehensive patient care management, and will give a sound knowledge to all clinicians whose want to asses oral health without neglecting the patient´systemic health out. Thanks for encourage to make dentistry better.
By Rogerio R•
Jun 16, 2021
The course brought an important update in the knowledge of oral and systemic diseases (which present signs and symptoms in the oral cavity) that need to be diagnosed by the dentist. My congratulations to the organizers for the comprehensiveness of the course. I was very pleased with the new knowledge I gained.
By Shakera T•
May 30, 2020
great course! really well organized, info presented is current and presented in a clear and concise manner. good way to continue your education as an oral health professional, especially now that we are on lock-down and there isn't much to do. I can say I came out of quarantine with a certificate!
By Dzenisa A•
Mar 19, 2020
It was very good course! I restored some of the knowledge that I forgot, so it really helped me to regain it back. It was very educative, precise and useful. Thank you for giving it for free. The proffesors were great experts and great educators!! Thank you for sharing your knowledge with us.
By Liliam T•
Nov 1, 2020
A complete course, what I like is that each specialist of each field of medicine and dental gives its point of view. Its a good system of study, its a review of what you learn before. Thank You! - Dra. Liliam Torres (Tegucigalpa, Honduras - Central America)
By Valentina S C E•
Apr 26, 2020
Great course, I have learned a lot and refresh some contents from my time in the university. It was dinamic and complete in all the topics, it was a glad to me, to listen all this great lectures with these great doctors. I fully recommend this course.
By Syed R A H•
Jan 13, 2020
Very informative course. Hats off to the team of Penn Dental Medicine. My knowledge about the relationship between Oral and medical conditions improved after taking the course. Thank you Coursera and Thanks to the wonderful faculty of UPenn.