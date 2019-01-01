Dr. Sollecito is the Professor and Chair of Oral Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine and Professor of Oral Medicine in Otolaryngology: Head and Neck Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He is an Attending in Oral Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and a University Associate at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He completed his DMD degree program at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine where he graduated with honors. Dr. Sollecito holds Fellowship in The American Association of Hospital Dentists, The International College of Dentists, The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and is a Diplomate of The American Board of Oral Medicine and The American Board of Special Care Dentistry. He has served as Interim Dean at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine, Director of the Oral Medicine Residency Program, President of the Eta Chapter of OKU and President of the American Academy of Oral Medicine. Dr. Sollecito received the University of Pennsylvania’s Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching in 2006. He is Oral Medicine Section Editor of the Compendium of Continuing Dental Education. He is presently serving as a member of the American Dental Association's Council of Scientific Affairs. He maintains an active clinical oral medicine practice while authoring numerous papers and chapters related to various topics in Oral Medicine