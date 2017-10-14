The mouth is the window into human health. This course provides an overview of dental medicine to engage, educate, excite and assist you in improving the oral health of your patients and members of your community. We will review topics in dental medicine including scope of the field, what to expect in function, and some of the many ways that dysfunction may present for different patients. This will include discussions of mouth, jaw, and tooth anatomy, pathology, and treatment. We will talk about differences between patients and the unique roles that different members of the dental field may play in treatment depending on the patient and condition. This course starts from basic concepts and proceeds to review trends in current research and technology. We offer scientific background, some skills for patient evaluation and interview, and some suggestions for further learning for those interested in or involved in dental education.
University of Pennsylvania
What you will learn from this course
Week 1 - Introduction to Dental Medicine and Its Relations to Public Health
In this course, you will learn about basic dental anatomy, how to evaluate a patient, and the causes and impact of oral diseases. We will use case examples and live demonstrations with patients to illustrate these points. Please note that some lectures in this course contain graphic medical images, including illustrations of the human body, oral cavity, early development, and photographs of medical conditions and deformities. Discretion is advised. The materials in this course are intended for education purposes only and are not intended to serve as professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please seek the advice of your dentist, physician, or other qualified health professional if you have any questions related to this material and its relevance to your health or that of someone else. Week 1 is your introduction to dental medicine! This includes oral health's relation to general health, sources of infection, modern technology in dentistry, and the public health impact of dental medicine. Let's get started!
Week 2 - Form and Function of the Oral Cavity
The modules in week 2 describe basic dental anatomy including embryology of the oral cavity, oral functions, basic tooth structure, and clinical implications of disease. Emphasis is placed on the clinical implications of these concepts and structures.
Week 3 - Comprehensive Evaluation of Dental Patient Needs
These modules will demonstrate the evaluation of extra- and intraoral structures. They also review the taking of a thorough medical history, with live patient demonstrations. This unit emphasizes the complex relationship between the systemic and oral health.
Week 4 - Most Common Dental Diseases Affecting Teeth and Periodontium
Diseases affecting the dentition and its surrounding structures have a profound influence on the patient and his/her health. Untreated conditions can result in severe pain, localized, and systemic infections and result in partial or complete loss of teeth.The etiology and the contributing factors to these diseases are discussed in detail.
Reviews
Wonderful course for anyone interested to explore the different specialties in dentistry and also is a great opportunity to increase your background knowledge of what dentistry is really about.
Excellent overview of the fundamentals of dentistry. This course gave me a great introduction into dental medicine and has helped me understand better the very basics from each module.
A very thorough course that helped me learn more about the field that I am interested in! It was definitely a little bit difficult at some points but well worth the struggle.
I am only 16, and yet I was able to complete this course with ease. Its great for if you want an insite into Dentistry. I would really recommed it, I thoroughly enjoyed the content.
