About this Course

36,540 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(4,700 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Week 1 - Introduction to Dental Medicine and Its Relations to Public Health

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2 - Form and Function of the Oral Cavity

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 - Comprehensive Evaluation of Dental Patient Needs

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week 4 - Most Common Dental Diseases Affecting Teeth and Periodontium

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO DENTAL MEDICINE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder