EN
Jun 28, 2020
As a dental student, I would like to say that the course contributed a lot to the beginning of my career. I will certainly recommend it to many of my friends. I am very grateful for this opportunity
GG
Feb 10, 2017
THE COURSE WAS AWESOME.IT HAS ALL THE NECCESSARY INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR A DENTIST TO REVIEW ALL WHAT HAS BEEN TAUGHT AT DENTAL SCHOOL LEVEL.I THOROUGHLY ENJOYED MY TIME WHILE PURSUING THIS COURSE.
By مؤيد ا•
Aug 19, 2017
I am going to the Dentist School and I feel like this is a very beneficial course that introduced me perfectly to the dentistry sea.
It's really awesome.
Thank you Pennsylvania university!
By Dharti C•
Oct 30, 2017
The course is very informative and well organized. I am a dentist and got an opportunity to brush up my basics. Thank you to the faculty of UPenn. I will highly recommend this course to the dental students and dentists.
By Nafees U D•
Nov 29, 2016
Great overview of issues encompassing the patient assessment and management in the general dental practice underpinned by theoretical basis of health and disease supported by the latest evidence .
By Justin C•
Jun 3, 2019
The course was very informative. It was definitely geared more for people already in the dental field, rather than students who were hoping to just get a taste of it, but I still found it very useful. Quizzes and the final exam had some difficult questions, but you could retake them as many times as needed, which was very useful. There were a couple glitches: full-screen viewing always stopped about 30 seconds before each lecture ended and the "newly added lectures" had a few little glitches as well. Overall, the course was useful to learn about the dental field, I don't know if it was worth paying for the certificate, but it is worth taking the time to do the course.
By Saw X H•
Mar 22, 2020
Hello, i'M currently a 4th year dental student from Malaysia, and this course is much relevant and able to provide an overall aspect to the dentistry course . Highly recommend to 2nd year dental student before entering their clinical year/ Foundation student who are interested in dentistry ( might be hard for u guys tho ). Hoping for more specialized dental course , ( endo, prostho, ortho ) in near future from your university, please do remind me if there's advanced dental course . Thank you and much appreciated.
By Diego A•
Apr 27, 2020
This was worth my time! The lessons are in the form of videos, and I must say, they are quite organized and detailed. I loved it so much, that I'm now tackling their next course. The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease.
By Mehru N K•
Jul 14, 2019
This course was of great help. In a short time, it refreshed my 5 years Bachelors in Dental Surgery.
By Sun Y•
Aug 5, 2017
Good introductory course for non-dentists. However, it could incorporate more modern technologies, such as 3D imaging, new orthodontic aligners and etc.
By Deleted A•
May 14, 2017
Absolutely loved the course. Since I'm thinking about becoming a dental assistant, I wanted to know a little more about dentistry as a whole, and English not being my first language didn't get in the way, as this course is easy to follow, the subtitles and transcripts are extremely helpful, and the material is explained in great detail by amazing professionals. Certainly left me even more passionate about this field, thank you so very much!
By Denise R S•
Aug 17, 2016
I enrolled in this course looking for an introduction to supplement my current dental shadowing experience, but there is so much more. I really love the organization of the material. This course is thorough, and the instructors are great! I really wish there was more of an interaction with the instructors, but overall this is an amazing course and I loved it. I recommend all PreDental students to take this course!
By Elizabeth R•
Sep 30, 2019
Introduction to Dental Medicine was a well-thought out course which thoroughly exposes a learner to the field of dentistry. It's an excellent course for a student, patient, or professional interested in the interplay of dental health with overall health. The professors are knowledgeable and the material is understandable yet challenges you to really listen and learn. I highly recommend this course!
By Ana R R•
Dec 9, 2016
This course has provided me with the general basic knowledge I need in order to start an education on Dental Medicine. I highly recommend it for all those who are pursuing any Dental Medicine studies and also everyone who is concerned about their dental health and want to know more about the subject.
By Gaurav G•
Feb 11, 2017
THE COURSE WAS AWESOME.IT HAS ALL THE NECCESSARY INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR A DENTIST TO REVIEW ALL WHAT HAS BEEN TAUGHT AT DENTAL SCHOOL LEVEL.I THOROUGHLY ENJOYED MY TIME WHILE PURSUING THIS COURSE.
By Jassel J F R•
Apr 22, 2017
Amazing! This is a very well structured introductory class that will give you an accurate idea about the field of oral medicine and dentistry; they even covered advanced stuff like medication related osteonecrosis of the jaws. The intraoral/extraoral examinations were very valuable, insightful and easy to understand, even for a person with no related background. Great Job and thank you so much!
By Uliana T•
Aug 29, 2020
Introduction to dentistry is a great course. As a dental student I`ve learnt many new infromation that will help me on my way of becoming a dentist. For people aren`t connected with medicine or dentistry this course won`t be a trouble as information given by great teachers is simple, intersting and for sure useful. Thank you!
By Asfandyar T S•
Dec 4, 2020
A wonderful course, with clear, coherent teaching material taught by an accomplished faculty.
The videos that explained the respective dental specialties and what they are were extremely informative and added a lot to my knowledge in addition to increasing and subsequently reinforcing my concepts about the Field of Dentistry.
By Attiya R•
Sep 13, 2020
The course was so easy to understand and I loved the videos. Thank you very much to everyone who worked to make this course happen. Very grateful to Dr. Uri Hangorsky, Dr. Thomas P. Sollecito, Dr. Eric Stoopler, Dr. Katherine France. This was the only way i was in touch with dentistry during months of quarantine.
By Brita F•
Oct 22, 2016
An excellent course that provides you with an overview of and an insight into the various areas of dental medicine. For me as a medical translator it was not only a great learning experience, but also added value to my business. I can only recommend this course to anyone interested in dentistry.
By Maria H M•
Dec 26, 2020
Excellent course for a beginner like myself! Sufficiently comprehensive, especially for someone like me who is taking this course for marketing purposes as I work in the dental industry. I highly recommend this as a foundation course for anyone wishing to get a good overview of the practice.
By Jerahmeel T•
Aug 23, 2020
Thank you so much Penn Dental University for this wonderful opportunity. This course will be a great help in college, since I learned a lot in this 7-week long course. This could be my starter knowledge so that I'll just have to learn more in my college. Once again, thank you so much!
By Jade A B•
Aug 31, 2020
O melhor curso que já fiz em minha vida. Me senti como uma verdadeira aluna da UPenn, quero continuar a fazer cursos na universidade, e se possível, visitá-la pessoalmente um dia. UPenn superou todas as minhas expectativas através da plataforma Coursera, da qual continuarei fiel.
By Blair H•
Jun 1, 2017
This course does a great job in providing a fundamental background of Dental Medicine to students at beginner-level. I have learnt valuable knowledge about Dental Health through basic informations taught by the experts. I highly recommend anyone taking this course!
By Daniela B•
Jun 7, 2020
This a course that is very informative in all aspects of the dental field. It gave insight on a lot of things while introducing and summarizing subjects. It is a good course and was very easy to course through. I would take another class like this in the future.
By MOUNGUIRI-IME B B•
Sep 26, 2020
Avec Coursera, J’ai acquis les compétences fondamentales dont j’avais besoin pour cette spécialisation et je souhaite continuer à apprendre d’avantages dans le secteur de la Dentistry. Le contenu de cette spécialisation était riche avec des horaires flexibles.
By Priyadharshini S•
May 17, 2020
As a dental student at the University of Adelaide, I believe the content was very informative and reliable. The teaching method was also very efficient, systematic and engaging. Would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in the dental field.